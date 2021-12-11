Letter, Dec. 11-14: A plan to reimagine Park City and create community
A plan for Park City
Hey Park City, instead of endless talking about values of affordable housing, reducing traffic and creating a “walkable community,” why not do something? Action over words. Here’s an idea of what that might look like.
Fast track a plan and build a family-friendly neighborhood with a fair amount of affordable housing on the “arts and culture district” property.
Move the high school out of town to a place where kids actually live (the property owned by Dakota Pacific Real Estate at Kimball Junction? The film studio parcel?). Shorten the commute for the students. Reduce the morning traffic snarl on S.R. 248 and S.R. 224.
Convert the former high school to an arts and culture district (with the Eccles Theatre as a hub) and also enhance recreation by moving the PC MARC to the former high school property. Arts Recreation Culture (ARC) District.
Redevelop the former Park Meadows MARC property as another family-friendly affordable housing neighborhood.
Close the Treasure Mountain Junior High. Build a new middle school where the kids live (Silver Creek?).
Move the city government from the Marsac Building to the former Treasure Mountain Junior High. Place real community needs over status symbolism.
Redevelop the Marsac Building and the Swede Alley parking structure as high-density affordable workforce and senior housing. Young and old people living in town, walking to work and Main Street!
Keep McPolin Elementary where it is, a walkable school for the two new neighborhoods (families with young children) that have been developed in this plan.
What else?
Matias Alvarez
Oakley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Letter, Dec. 11-14: A plan to reimagine Park City and create community
Matias Alvarez wants to see action instead of just talking about creating community in Park City. He has an idea of what that could look like.