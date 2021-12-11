Letter, Dec. 11-14: A plan to reimagine Park City and create community





A plan for Park City

Hey Park City, instead of endless talking about values of affordable housing, reducing traffic and creating a “walkable community,” why not do something? Action over words. Here’s an idea of what that might look like.

Fast track a plan and build a family-friendly neighborhood with a fair amount of affordable housing on the “arts and culture district” property.

Move the high school out of town to a place where kids actually live (the property owned by Dakota Pacific Real Estate at Kimball Junction? The film studio parcel?). Shorten the commute for the students. Reduce the morning traffic snarl on S.R. 248 and S.R. 224.

Convert the former high school to an arts and culture district (with the Eccles Theatre as a hub) and also enhance recreation by moving the PC MARC to the former high school property. Arts Recreation Culture (ARC) District.

Redevelop the former Park Meadows MARC property as another family-friendly affordable housing neighborhood.

Close the Treasure Mountain Junior High. Build a new middle school where the kids live (Silver Creek?).

Move the city government from the Marsac Building to the former Treasure Mountain Junior High. Place real community needs over status symbolism.

Redevelop the Marsac Building and the Swede Alley parking structure as high-density affordable workforce and senior housing. Young and old people living in town, walking to work and Main Street!

Keep McPolin Elementary where it is, a walkable school for the two new neighborhoods (families with young children) that have been developed in this plan.

What else?

Matias Alvarez

Oakley