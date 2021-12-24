Letter, Dec. 24-28: Sweeping Utah’s problems under the rug is hardly a solution





Sweeping problems under the rug

A coalition of sponsors led by the nonprofit Resilient Utah recently aired a paid Christmas TV commercial titled “Hope for the Holidays.” This program provided an extravagant deluge of musical happiness and spiritual messaging aimed at helping children and families develop inner strength, and, incidentally, convincing worried parents that all is well in Utah.

The program acknowledged the existence of beautiful public servants among us, but gently swept most public challenges under the rug as if they didn’t exist. The way to do that? Don’t mention them. The program also featured a humongous dose of luxury, home-based elegance and splendid holiday lighting, as if those were the real accompaniments of happiness. Talk about a mixed message.

Resilient Utah’s approach to making life better is for individuals to get past obstacles by means of private-sector approaches, rather than public ones, except for schools. Schools are OK, even somewhat necessary. The overall message? The only real problems are spiritual problems, and those problems can be solved with music, lots of smiles, and a few nonprofits.

The program’s messaging was supported at exactly the same time from a different source, the office of Utah Congressman Chris Stewart. He alerted the populace to the fact that government never has been the author of liberty. It is the people and their private institutions that accomplish that.

But is music and positive messaging enough to save people who are slowly sinking in the mire of public iniquity? Can private programs ever completely replace public policy?

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross

Parkites demand leaders who listen

Following the overwhelming rejection of one-term Mayor Andy Beerman, along with council member Tim Henney, a clear mandate was sent by the voters of Park City.

Parkites want transparency from their elected officials and are claiming their town back. They now demand leaders who listen, not those manipulating their own vision in order to tell us what we want. Residents already know what they want!

During the election campaign both sitting council members Max Doilney and Becca Gerber, in a frantic effort to shore up support for Andy Beerman, wrote what can only be described as a hit piece against fellow sitting council member and then-candidate for mayor, Nann Worel. They claimed in their Park Record guest editorial that Nann had misled residents about the council’s approval process of the now infamous Main Street murals painted on our historic Main Street.

In doing so Becca Gerber has herself been exposed. Despite her claiming that all of the council members were part of the approval process, on the very day the murals were painted on our street, she as a sitting council member was clearly unaware of what was happening.

“Our integrity has been questioned,” they stated in their co-signed letter.

Well if Gerber has an ounce of the integrity she claims to have, she should now acknowledge she misled the residents of Park City by falsely calling Worel, the now mayor-elect, a liar and resign immediately.

To Nann, Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell: Thank you for stepping up and taking the risk. Running for elected office takes both courage and personal sacrifice for which we are all grateful of your efforts and dedication and from which I’m sure our community will benefit.

Andrew Morphett

Park Meadows