Letter, Dec. 26-29: Save lives together





Save lives together

I am both a living organ donor and a United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) ambassador. UNOS runs the nation’s organ transplant system — matching lifesaving organs from donors to recipients 24 hours a day, seven days week. I choose to represent UNOS as a community volunteer because I share their commitment to save as many lives as possible through organ sharing.

Each day lives are being saved in our community through organ donation and transplantation, lives like that of the baby who received the part of my liver and who would have died without a liver transplant. My connection to transplantation comes from being a living organ donor, which I was able to do despite the COVID pandemic. I am grateful for the excellent medical care my team provided for my recipient and myself. As a physician myself, I know just how difficult it is to continue to provide medical care in these challenging times.

I’m a passionate advocate for donation, transplantation and for UNOS because as a donor, I’m a part of this special lifesaving community. You can be a part of it, too. You can make a difference and give the gift of life. Register to be an organ donor at donatelife.net or consider becoming a living donor. Join me in making 2021 the year of Saving Lives Together.

Cara Heuser

Jeremy Ranch