Letter, Dec. 29-30: The Royal Street bus route has been saved. Now we better use it.





Bus route is back — now use it

Thank you to the City Council, Park City Transit and all who called in to Zoom meetings and wrote letters supporting reinstating the Royal Street bus route. It was scheduled to begin on Dec. 26 and continue through the end of the ski season. Hopefully it will restart for the summer. The 40 Bronze route will run round trip from the Old Town transit center to Snow Park and then Silver Lake via Royal street every 45 minutes.

It is imperative that all who were so vocal in favor of the bus now keep their cars in the garage and start using the bus. Parking is non-existent at Silver Lake, extremely crowded at Snow Park and about non-existent downtown. Air quality and climate issues are real, and we can make a difference by using public transportation. To track the bus use the free myStop Mobile app.

Andrea Barros

Deer Valley