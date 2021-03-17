Letter, March 17-19: Our leaders have stepped up during the pandemic





Leaders stepped up

Sometimes I see things differently. … The past year has been trying for almost everyone in our community, especially Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough and his staff. We truly appreciate the courage of these leaders to make the difficult decisions to protect the health of the residents of Summit County, workers from outside of our county and the visitors who chose to travel. Thankfully, pandemics only hit our country every several generations or so.

Unfortunately, for COVID-19, there was no playbook. Decision making becomes difficult when our leaders are forced to lead our community into new terrain without any direct guidance from anywhere on earth. Every country experienced the same challenge.

The United States is different than most countries. Sometimes our strengths with our independence become our greatest weakness. There will always be communities where people will disagree with any specific decision. In the U.S., we are allowed to express our disagreements by suing the decision makers.

It is interesting watching how these lawsuits are formulated. How often have you witnessed people suing on both sides of an issue? If they or their family suffered from the decision going the other way than their current complaint, they will sue because the leaders did not protect them.

Thank you to Rich, Tom Fisher, Andy Beerman, the Summit County and Park City councils, and their staff to help lead us through uncharted territory to keep our Summit County communities as safe as possible.

Bill Humbert

Park City