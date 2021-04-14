Letters, April 14-16: Encourage Utah’s congressmen to act on climate change





Hope has arrived

Who could predict that climate change would act like Miracle-Gro for weeds, producing more pollen and a longer and more extreme allergy season, or that the songs of whales would be hindered as they try to communicate above the noise of cracking, melting icebergs, or that a warmer climate would increase crime rates? Even your bison burger could be more expensive as bison size is decreasing with the warmer climate. These are some of the unexpected impacts of a warming climate. With news like this along with the news we all know about, megadroughts (“We have a role to play in combating drought,” Park Record, April 3) wildfires and toxic air, it can be hard to be optimistic about the future of our common home.

But hope has arrived in this first big step. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA/HR2307) was just re-introduced into Congress by Rep. Ted Deutch and 28 co-sponsors. It proposes a rising fee on carbon pollution, decreasing CO2 emissions 30% in five years and close to net zero by 2050. It returns the net collected fee (carbon cash-back) into the pockets of Americans to spend as they see fit. For lower- and middle-income families this cash-back dividend will cover the cost of the increased prices of fossil fuel-derived products. The act will restore clean air across the country, saving 4.5 million lives in the next 50 years. Even more exciting is Americans will be put back to work in well-paid, stable, local jobs in clean energy and energy-efficiency jobs.

Let’s celebrate Earth Day by asking Reps. Owens, Stewart, Moore and Curtis to listen to the majority of Americans who support action on climate change and consider co-sponsoring the EICDA. Its passage gives us an opportunity to reimagine our communities, economy and live in a sustainable, resilient, equitable future.

Karen Jackson

Midway

*****

Mobocracy rules

Increasingly it is becoming apparent that no matter the age or generation, most citizens of the United States are willfully ignorant of the form of government some of our ancestors fought for and enshrined within the Constitution. We are continually bombarded in the media and social circles with the use of “democracy” to describe our governmental system. Fortunately, this is NOT the form of government that is to be practiced within the United States according to our founding document. The great men who framed our Constitution chose a form of government superior to democracy, which more often than not descends into “mobocracy.” The riots in most major cities throughout last summer are the product of mobocracy, inflamed by disinformation and ignorance.

Reading last week’s guest editorial entitled, “What is becoming of the democracy I fought for?” I was somewhat surprised to find a fellow veteran who had fallen victim to this same misunderstanding of our form of government and the continued disinformation campaign regarding election integrity. Most informed citizens recall the extensive and well-documented irregularities, non-compliance with statutes, fraudulent mail-in ballots, voting machine abnormalities, network breaches, lack of oversight and continuing allegations of corruption in multiple states that continue to be litigated. This situation clearly calls into question our election integrity and each citizen’s franchise in the electoral process. Rather than applaud Georgia’s attempt to shore up its electoral process with measures to: ensure goods are not being used to influence voters in line at polling places, drop box integrity, mailing ballots only to those citizens who make such a request (rather than every adult) and requiring proof of citizenship (the most fundamental requirement), the editorial attempted, poorly, to conflate the segregationist policies of the southern states in the ’50s and ’60s with the stipulations of this new law. There simply is no correlation. Those who have taken an oath to protect and defend principles enshrined within a foundational document should take the time to become better informed of the substance of that document.

Michael Murphy

Heber

*****

Due diligence needed

When the next mayoral election comes around, you may want to remember that our virtuous mayor spent several thousand tax dollars so that the Black Lives Matter logo could decorate our Main Street. As it turns out, one of the BLM co-founders has bought properties worth over $3 million in the past year. To quote Gomer Pyle, “Gollleee!” Maybe some due diligence is in order before our tax dollars promote political causes?

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch