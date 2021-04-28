Letters, April 28-30: COVID-19 vaccines available at nonprofit clinic





Nonprofit is offering vaccines

People’s Health Clinic is proud to announce that we have been approved by the state of Utah to become one of the COVID vaccination resources here in Summit County. Although Summit County is leading the state in vaccinations per capita, we realized early on that we were lagging in the number of vaccinations to our most vulnerable community members. A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that a general willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has gone up since December. But there’s still hesitancy, most notably among Blacks and Latinos. The survey finds that more than half of Latino adults are in no rush to get vaccinated. Our physicians here at the clinic were very concerned about this information and we wanted to be able to do more.

When we set out to become an approved site, it was not easy and much work was done by clinic coordinator Dalia Gonzalez to push this through to completion. To be approved and go through all the way for full enrollment, we needed to have the local health officer for Summit County Health Department communicate that they we supportive of us assisting in vaccinations. We are grateful to the SCHD and most importantly Dr. Rich Bullough for assisting us in getting approved. Once the state heard that from them, we were able to have our facility added as one of the vaccination providers.

I believe that this is one of the most important things we could have done this year to make certain all of our patients that wanted the vaccine were given the opportunity to get one. We are located at 650 Round Valley Drive; we share a building with the Summit County Health Department and are open Monday-Friday during normal business hours.

Please consider getting a vaccination; we all want to get back to our lives.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at People’s Health Clinic for individuals in Summit and Wasatch counties. Call for more information: 435-333-1850, http://www.peopleshealthclinic.org .

Vacunas contra el Covid-19 están disponibles en la Clínica de Salud de la Gente. Llame por más información : 435-333-1850.

Beth Armstrong

People’s Health Clinic executive director

Better snow removal needed

I have to agree with Amy Roberts in her column last week about the recent snowstorm. It truly was like all snow removal people were at a seminar somewhere far away. I found it as a pedestrian to be an annoying though far less dangerous situation. None of the sidewalks were cleared though the roads were plowed and, with the mild temps, there were very large, deep and unavoidable puddles that soaked right through my “waterproof” hiking shoes. Shin-deep snow on all the walks with only one other set of prints I saw. We live in the mountains and as Amy stated, this storm was known well in advance. Making a commute on I-80 incredibly dangerous is inexcusable.

Bob Berube

Park City

Clerk has left a mark

Kent Jones will retire at the end of this month from serving nearly 25 years as the Summit County clerk. I had a front row seat for eight of those years as Kent modernized the Clerk’s Office and transformed elections into something that are accessible to every eligible voter. Elections went from simple neighborhood events using punch card ballots, to using sophisticated electronic voting machines in vote centers, to being able to securely vote by mail from your home. Kent has fought hard for the people of Summit County and served them to the best of his ability.

One of the biggest lessons I learned from Kent is that integrity matters. Kent always did the right thing for the right reason and never made a decision for personal gain or because of political pressure — EVER! Everyone knows what the right thing to do is, very few have the courage to do it; and that makes his tenure as clerk worth celebrating. Kent has remained a close personal friend and mentor to me since I left Summit County and I wish him all the best in retirement. In the words of Garth Brooks, “Good ride, cowboy, good ride!”

Ryan Cowley

Former Summit County chief deputy clerk

Problem can be addressed

Everyone is in favor of police “accountability,” even if we have chosen not to hold our politicians immediately accountable for their falsehoods, incendiary language and downright malfeasance in managing our tax dollars. But change for law enforcement usually takes the form of legislation, which in itself can be time consuming, not to mention the additional time required for another training program. How about an action that can take effect literally overnight? Require ALL high schools in the nation to immediately institute a student awareness program on how to conduct themselves when encountering a police officer. This program would require a short (no more than 5 minutes) presentation by the home room teacher to his/her class at the beginning of each grading period. That presentation would basically tell students that when a police officer gives them an order, they should obey it immediately: no arm waving, no reaching in a pocket or purse for a cell phone, no “attitude” or argument about rights. Simply obey the instructions and file a complaint later. Virtually all armed confrontations take place when those basics are violated. This approach would require no lengthy study by administrators to come up with a curriculum, and can be implemented next Monday morning.

Yes, there can sometimes be mitigating factors, like mental illness or the influence of drugs or alcohol. But the cops aren’t the main source of the problem, the conduct of the person being stopped is, and that can be addressed immediately.

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch

A gift to be cherished

Faith communities have an important voice in climate policy dialogue. After all, climate change is not just a political issue, but a spiritual one as well. At their most basic level, our collective acts of climate destruction are symptoms of spiritual ills such as greed, apathy and estrangement from the natural world. To give this earth a fighting chance, we will simultaneously need to change our policies and change ourselves. We cannot do this without the help of faith communities.

This is why I was encouraged by the news of 20 prominent faith-based organizations endorsing carbon pricing. This coalition also provided guiding principles for policymakers, among which were stewardship and human dignity. The recently reintroduced Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (EICDA) is grounded in these same principles. By introducing a nationwide fee on carbon, the EICDA could reduce our carbon emissions by 30% in five years and bring us to net zero by 2050. Additionally, the EICDA includes economy-protecting measures such as taxes on carbon-intensive imports and dividend payments to U.S. families. The EICDA would be a victory for people, the economy and the natural world.

Now is the perfect time to contact your members of Congress and express support of the bill. Let’s reaffirm the message of stewardship: the earth is a gift to be cherished, not taken for granted.

Josh Epperly

Salt Lake City