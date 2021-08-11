Letters, Aug. 11-13: Concerned about the mask policy in schools? Contact your legislator.





Direct complaints to lawmakers

As we get ready to start the school year in Park City, it is vitally important to know who is currently responsible for mask rules in the state of Utah. In the past legislative session, the Legislature voted on a bill which “prohibits a face covering requirement to participate in or attend instruction, activities or any other place on the school campus or facilities in the system of public education after the end of the 2020-2021 school year.”

Given some of the commentary I have seen online, it is important to direct all questions and concerns to the party responsible. The following represent 84060 and 84098 at the Statehouse: Rep. Mike Kohler, Rep. Kera Birkeland, Sen. Ron Winterton and Sen. John Johnson.

School districts have no say currently and based on recent statements from legislative leadership, that likely will not change in the future. It does not matter where you stand on this issue, calling or berating school employees or school board members is wrong. They have had local control taken away from their purview and are following law as established by the Legislature.

Let’s try to be supportive as a community in what currently looks like another challenging start to the school year. Our children have already had one difficult year and we as adults should try to do everything possible to try to avoid a recurrence. If you feel the need to express your opinion, please direct it to the aforementioned elected officials.

Moe Hickey

Park City

Extreme gratitude

Late last month we hosted the Park City Extreme Cup soccer tournament. I want to thank the community for being gracious hosts during the tournament. 461 teams played 837 matches over three days at 44 fields across 16 venues. The tournament brought teams from all over the state of Utah and other states including Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas. The tournament gave us an opportunity to showcase our wonderful towns in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Many attendees remarked on how the residents of our towns were such gracious hosts. The Park City Soccer Club appreciates the patience and understanding from the local communities. While we, the communities, are growing accustomed to high traffic around Kimball Junction, and beyond, we are less accustomed to our parks, restaurants and the tournament headquarters at the Newpark Hotel being flooded with young athletes, their families and their cars. Despite this disruption and the added inconvenience of a pretty hefty storm on the Saturday of the event, our communities shined.

Thank you Park City and all of Summit and Wasatch counties for showing how great our communities can be. And thank you to all that helped support this large effort including countless volunteers, several local businesses and Basin Recreation.

Brian Cadman

Park City Soccer Club board member

Ditch the cloak and dagger

I urge the Summit County Board of Health Chair and county Health Director Rich Bullough to let the Summit County Freedom group speak at your next meeting. I don’t understand Summit County Freedom’s position on the COVID vaccine — I got mine as soon as I could — but I defend their right to raise their concerns and ask questions. Only fascist regimes shut down these rights!

Before moving to Park City we lived in Portland, Oregon, for 13 years. There was a lot of controversy there about giving children vaccines. Robert Kennedy Jr. is a high-profile leader in this movement. In the Northwest parents could not only express their concerns and ask questions about vaccines, they could also seek exemptions for their children so they would not have to get vaccines to go to public school (in fact, Ashland, Oregon, and Boulder, Colorado, have the highest exemption rates in the country). These parents are respected when they seek exemptions from traditional vaccines like, MRR, DTaP, HepB, etc. These vaccines have been around for decades and have full FDA approval. So what makes the COVID vaccine off limits to question? It’s been around a year, it’s a new generation of vaccine, and it doesn’t have full FDA approval. Is it just political? Does it ever occur to our leadership and health officials that “vaccine hesitancy” is fueled by their cloak-and-dagger secrecy? When government officials refuse to take questions and hear concerns suspicion grows.

Dianne Walker

Park Meadows

Rep. Curtis’ actions speak loud

As a mission-driven company committed to protecting the places that our community loves, we applaud Utah’s own Rep. John Curtis for his leadership in starting the bipartisan Energy Storage Caucus, which aims to unify energy storage efforts through legislation and advocacy.

Skullcandy is an outdoor-oriented business based in Park City, and we understand the value of protecting our outdoor spaces — both because it matters to the young and adventurous community we serve and to who we are as a company. When our employees and customers care about being good stewards of the land, we do too.

Every day, we’re privileged to look out at the peaks of the Wasatch from the windows of our office, which gives us a close connection to the mountains where so many members of the Skullcandy family recreate. It’s also easy for us to see the changes that have taken place in our beloved backyard over the years, including warmer temperatures, shorter winters and a diminishing snowpack. That makes hiking, skiing, snowboarding and outdoor recreation more challenging.

We know that renewable energy will play a significant role in reducing these impacts and that innovative technologies are critical to ensure that there is sufficient infrastructure to capture, store and distribute this very power. Formation of the Energy Storage Caucus is just the kind of bold leadership needed to identify and implement solutions to these critical issues, and we thank Rep. Curtis for his efforts.

Jessica Klodnicki

Skullcandy chief marketing officer, Protect Our Winters board member and Park City Chamber/Bureau board member

Community stepped up for education

The Park City School District community education department would like to thank our community and community partners for the support we received to make our summer programs a success. Our elementary and secondary summer school programs, classes offered through The Compass and our adult high school and ESL programs were able to meet in person, stay healthy and be successful. We have many to thank and express our gratitude to.

We could not have achieved this without the support of families, our amazing students, community partners and incredible teachers. All of you stepped up to make our summer programming successful and we are incredibly grateful for your support and trust in what we do. It is clear to see that we as a strong community do create strong partnerships, which in turn creates strong programs that spark each individual student’s passion to learn and our passion to provide excellence in education. Thank you. We are truly humbled by your support.

Todd Klarich, director of Park City School District community education

Jane Toly, The Compass