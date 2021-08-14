Letters, Aug. 14-17: Protect longtime locals from excessive tax increases





No appreciation for this taxation

This past week I received our family’s property tax statement for this year and noted that the assessed value of our home had increased 19.8% year over year. Considering that Utah is now the fastest-growing state in the nation and that newcomers to our state are buying everything they can find, this valuation may be justifiable. Yet, my home doesn’t seem 20% nicer than last year, or even 10%, and several more items are needing repair. The increase far exceeds the current inflation and income growth rates, not to mention the hardship on our retirees living on a fixed income. The Summit County assessor will only entertain disputes based upon the assessed value, but not for the dollar amount of the increase, so in our current real estate market, we are pretty much stuck with whatever the county assessor tells us.

If this large increase is allowed to stand, or worse, this is the beginning of a trend fueled by a continued influx of out-of-state property buyers, we will eventually displace Utah natives and long-time residents who can no longer afford their tax bills. Forcing people from their homes has occurred in many states before ours. It seems to me to be contrary to our American ideals.

In this decade-long drought, so many of our ranchers and farmers are hanging on by a thread. The added financial hardship of increasing costs may well push them over the brink into insolvency and force them to liquidate their land assets, further fueling growth and development in our water-starved state.

I believe we need to enact legislation to protect our long-time residents from excessive tax increases. California had to do this in the 1970s to protect homeowners from the risk of being priced out of their homes, and Texas enacted laws to protect the disabled and homeowners over the age of 65. If you agree, please take the time to contact our state representatives at house.utah.gov and click on “contact” in the upper right of the menu ribbon.

Alex Cimos

Solamere

Conundrum for a canine

My name is Moose. I am a chocolate Labrador retriever who has lived in Summit Park all my life. What do retrievers do best? We retrieve! Beside tennis balls, my favorite thing to retrieve is the morning paper. Each Wednesday and Saturday I patiently wait at the front door for The Park Record, alerting my owners to its arrival. Then, I run happily to fetch and deliver the slobbery pages to them. In return I always receive two of my favorite dog cookies. But on Aug. 4, this all changed! Did you know the paper is no longer delivered to the driveway?! While our family is very grateful we still receive the paper, I know I bark for all dogs in Park City when I say that I am very disappointed. I mean, really Park Record, how am I going to get my cookies now? I guess I’ll just have to learn to open the mailbox.

Moose (transcribed by owner Jess Kirby)

Summit Park

Personal freedom

I believe in personal freedom. Parkites, let’s consider the possible impact of personal freedoms right here in gentle and sophisticated Park City.

• Freedom to step on dog poop: Yes, if we really want personal freedom, then we should advocate for open pooping on trails, Main Street and especially at concert venues. See it now! A person arranges the picnic blanket at the concert and reaches back into a fresh warm pile. Being an advocate of person freedom, there is no unhappiness. She stands up and exclaims “I just got a warm and smelly handful, and I am so happy because that dog owner is just like me — an advocate of personal freedom.” She goes on: “That dog owner is free to leave piles on the ground and I am free to spread COVID germs — this is America as it should be.”

• Freedom to drive drunk: How about this — a person is freely riding a bike in the crosswalk on Kearns and gets hit by a drunk driver. Being an advocate of personal freedom, he seeks no compensation or criminal prosecution but rather proclaims to the police, “That’s OK, that driver has personal freedom to drink alcohol and drive. I am so happy he has exercised that personal freedom.”

• Freedom to pass COVID without a mask: The argument appears to be that it is basic human freedom to not wear a mask. Just like freedom to have dog poop on the concert lawn or drive drunk. So, Park City citizens, be ecstatic with the exercise of all freedoms. When a person with no mask breathes in your face, please don’t be unhappy (don’t die either). Instead, rejoice and try to find the oxygen to say “I am so very proud that my fellow Parkite has the person freedom to make me sick —or maybe kill me.”

Really? America — is this who we really are? Is this who we want to be?

Tim Bittel

Old Town

More child care options needed

The talk of the town and county these days is a strong recovering economy, housing shortages and finding enough workers. But one issue that seems to go under the radar is reliable child care for the working families that are already here, making the town run, and contributing hard-earned dollars to Summit County. A daycare in the Kamas Valley is closing in September due to soaring rents and other expenses. This leaves tens of families and single parents without daily child care and scrambling to find new solutions.

The waiting list for infants at other daycares is well over a year in some cases. For toddlers, it’s months or years. There are a smattering of half-day programs, nannies and camps. But these are Band-Aid solutions for parents working 9-5 or hourly workers. And of course there are other daycares in Heber or even Salt Lake. But commuting to and from will only make for long days, scheduling conflicts and increased traffic. Other existing daycares in and around Park City are expensive and don’t always follow a schedule ideal for working families. For many of these families, both parents work for businesses in and around Park City where there is a demanding clientele and steady stream of new residents.

A lot of us will persevere and find care for our kids. However, for many it’s going to be difficult to secure reliable and high-quality child care and will undoubtedly lead to stress and anxiety.

Paul Boyle

Kamas

Feelings captured eloquently

Thank you, Teri Orr, for the beautiful description of some moments of your time spent with newly discovered family members. The vignettes, though brief, created quite a full picture of “the matriarch.” Your appreciation for newfound cousins is heart warming, and it is never too late. The Monterey TED tribe had me nodding my head at the awkwardness of social reentry while simultaneously yearning for and appreciating all good human interactions and ALL acts of kindness, decency, respect and love for each other. You captured so much that I didn’t even know I was thinking and feeling. Thanks for it all.

Phyllis Raskin-Hadley

Snyderville Basin

An example of leadership

On Monday afternoon, while I was driving along Deer Valley Drive, I noticed a person picking up trash. You have to love folks who take an active role to improve our special town. Of course I waved and shouted “thank you.” The person performing this charitable deed was Tim Henney, one of our esteemed City Council members. Thank you, Tim, for another confirmation of your excellent leadership and commitment to Park City. We should take Tim’s lead, realizing that we can all make a difference to improve our community.

David Nicholas

Solamere