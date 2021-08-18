Letters, Aug. 18-20: Approval of Tech Center project would create more problems





Problems solved and problems created

With the exception of Summit County Councilor Roger Armstrong, our other four members of the Summit County Council seem poised to vote yes on a million square feet of new density at Kimball Junction (known as Dakota/Pacific or the PRI/Tech Park Project).

At the same time, our November ballot will ask us to support a $100-plus million school bond to address problems not even related to the impacts created by this million square feet of new density.

The County Council is also suggesting a $50 million open space bond for the ballot. What these open space bond monies will buy is still very vague, but there is no discussion yet of buying down any of the density proposed at Kimball Junction.

My property taxes have increased over 100% in the past four years. I have always supported our schools and open space bonds. But how can any sensible taxpayer say yes to these bonds, without being assured of the county’s commitment to reducing the housing density being proposed on PRI/Tech park?

The only way to stop density increases and their attendant traffic, school, water and everything-else impacts, is to buy land for open space. But what good is buying open space, and fixing our schools’ problems if our elected county councilors recreate these very problems by granting such overwhelming density elsewhere?

Come make your opinion heard at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Richins Building, during the County Council’s public input session.

Debi Scoggan

Snyderville Basin

*****

Support helps students thrive

PCCAPS is an elective course for juniors and seniors at Park City High School in which they acquire professional skills while working on real-world projects for companies and organizations. The acronym PCCAPS stands for Park City Center for Advanced Professional Studies. The CAPS network includes 78 affiliates across three countries that share their innovative, learner-centered and future-focused ideas across the network. Each CAPS program incorporates learner strands that match needs or aspirations of their local communities. Projects fall within six strands of the program: architecture and engineering, app and technology solutions, business solutions, health and medicine, digital design, and teaching as a profession. Students work with clients and have the option of onsite visits with their client. The experience is guided by the principles of project-based learning, so that students actively engage in meaningful projects that align them to their passions.

In combination with fundamental knowledge, project-based learning structures like PCCAPS facilitate growth in collaboration, problem solving, self-management, effective communication, perseverance and professionalism.

PCCAPS provides a supportive environment where students self-discover their purpose while also facing some of the exacting realities that exist within the world of work. Adult mentors from various backgrounds lend their expertise and skill set to support projects, as well as offer feedback throughout the semester. These mentors volunteer and give back to our local community through their donation of time, talent and commitment to the “faces of our future.”

Without the generous support of the Park City Education Foundation, clients and mentors, we would not be able to provide this unique and innovative experience for our students. The personalized experience helps many students pivot from exploring potential professions to preparing for a path that connects them to their calling.

To learn more about PCCAPS, please visit parkcitycaps.com.

Lyndsay Huntsman, PCHS CTE director

Adrienne Woolley, PCCAPS internship and project coordinator

*****

Charity event was aced

On July 27, the Park City Women’s 9 Hole Golf League held our annual Rally for the Cure Charity Day. This year, the daylong event, held at the Park City Golf Club, raised a record $9,400. Working with Playing For Life Foundation, all monies raised were donated to People’s Health Clinic, Image Reborn and Huntsman Cancer Research Institute. We would like to thank our membership, all the volunteers and those who donated baskets and items for the opportunity draw. We would like to thank our sponsors: Summit Sotheby’s International, White Pine Touring, Jans, Keller Williams Real Estate, Bill & Pat Harris Family, Promontory Golf Club, Dr. Angela Keen and Custom Property Management. We would also like to thank the Women’s 18 Hole League, the Park City Golf Club and members of the public who turned out in force to support us.

Chris Reynolds and Kathy Higginson

Rally for the Cure Charity Day co-chairs

*****

We’re better than this

This is an open letter to the lady who was playing tennis at Willow Creek around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12. Apparently you are a doctor who has lived in Park City for 28 years and “knows absolutely everybody in town.”

There are always two sides to every story, and in full disclosure, I have only heard the side of the soccer coach and his team that you confronted. However, I have a hard time understanding the side of the story that would include you screaming at the coach and boys to “go back to Mexico.”

Yes, the team was playing Spanish music while beginning practice on their assigned field at their assigned time, possibly loud enough to disrupt your concentration while serving. Nicely asking them to turn down the music would have been very effective. Screaming at them about how you “know absolutely everyone in town” and you are going to use your influence to “make sure they are never allowed at Willow Creek again” is not as effective. Telling them to “go back to Mexico” … even less effective. However, they did turn off the music immediately … so I guess I am wrong … your attack did get the result you wanted.

If you really do know everyone in town, you would know this is not how we treat people in Park City, especially if they are of Latino descent. If you have really lived here for 28 years then you would know that the coach you were yelling at has been an integral part of this community for that whole time.

As another tennis player who intervened remarked, hopefully you were just “having a really bad day.” I would hate to think that you are going around town representing this attitude as the norm to people that have lived here for decades or to those who just moved in last year.

C’mon on Park City, please remember our civility — we’re better than this.

Bill Pidwell

Park Meadows

*****

Risks overstated

Melissa Nikolai wrote a guest editorial in the Aug. 14-17 edition to urge parents to ensure their children wear masks in school this year — in particular because of the increased risk to children from the delta variant (B.1.617.2, and AY.3). One of the most striking lines of her editorial was: “Are you really willing to risk your child’s life just to take a stand for personal rights?” Let me make some counterpoints:

In the two months since delta became the predominant variant in the USA, only approximately 10 children have died with COVID. This compares with 25 from pneumonia, 55 from burns and fires, 270 from suicide and more than 600 from motor vehicle accidents. Indeed, in the past 12 months (which included the peak death rate from COVID), only 244 of the 73 million children in the U.S. have died with COVID — the majority of whom had severe underlying comorbidities. This is a tiny fraction of the 9,000-10,000 children who die every year in the U.S. So yes, COVID is a risk to children, but it ranks very low compared to other risks.

Conversely, there is very little attention paid to the risks that constant mask-wearing present — in particular to children. The most obvious are claustrophobia, skin problems, challenges in speech learning, loneliness, etc. Some of the less widely reported are infection risk (particularly if masks aren’t discarded and replaced every few hours), weaker immune system development, facial development abnormalities and dental/orthodontic problems.

I respect Ms. Nikolai’s concern for Park City’s children, but I think she overweighs the risks of COVID to children and vaccinated adults and neglects the multiple negative impacts of constant masking.

Jeremy Buzzard

Thaynes Canyon