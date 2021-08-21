Letters, Aug. 21-24: Gratitude in the wake of Parleys Canyon Fire





Above and beyond the call of duty

I love our law enforcement people!

Last Saturday during the evacuation of Pinebrook, my husband and I were helping some friends leave the area.

A Summit County deputy approached the house to ask if we were leaving. Our friend was unable to use the stairs, so we were wheeling him into an electric lift when the power was cut.

We knew we had to take our friend down the stairs in a wheelchair. The deputy said, “I will be right back.” When he returned, he was wearing a back brace. I asked him if he was OK and he said that he had a broken back. That brave deputy with a broken back did not hesitate to offer assistance. He helped my husband move our friend down two flights of stairs … WITH A BROKEN BACK. That is what I call dedication. I do not know the deputy’s name, but God knows.

Our law enforcement people do not get the recognition they deserve. They put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. And sometimes they go above and beyond the call of duty. I am forever grateful to them.

Brenda Miller

Jeremy Ranch

*****

Bus schedule could use revision

I love the free buses and ride them whenever I’m not walking. And I think it’s a great service. But, I think there may be too many buses on the Deer Valley Drive route. I enjoy my coffee on the patio of our Powder Run condo. Here’s what I recorded about the buses going past the condo.

Friday, July 23, AM:

7:13, 7:18, 7:29, 7:31 High Valley Transit, 7:43, 7:50, 7:59, 8:05 HV, 8:12, 8:20, 8:22 HV, 8:30, 8:37 HV.

Saturday, July 24, AM:

8:12, 8:21, 8:22 HV, 8:29, 8:37 HV, 8:43, 8:47 HV, 8:49, 9:00, 9:13, 9:14 HV, 9:21, 9:29.

I’m only here in the summer so I’m not sure how many skiers use the bus during the ski season. I find the bus usage to be related to the Fourth of July parade and the Kimball Arts Festival. Other times I’m often the only rider. I do occasionally see employees get off the bus at Snow Park.

I would think anyone planning on using the bus could/should plan for at least 15 minute intervals at stops. I see High Valley buses being followed by Park City buses on Deer Valley Drive and both parked/idling at Snow Park Lodge at the same time. Did you know the High Valley buses run until midnight?

Because there are so few stops to pick up/drop off riders, the buses idle, waiting for the appropriate times to depart certain stops — the transit centers and Snow Park. Not all the buses are electric. I wonder how Park City will reach its carbon neutral goal by 2030?

I’m just a senior who likes to see all resources available to everyone well used. I certainly don’t want anyone to lose their job, I just think the Deer Valley bus schedule might be reconsidered.

Chris Wilson

Deer Valley

*****

Feeling the pain of taxes

Alex Cimos, in his Aug. 14 letter to the editor, laments his increase in property taxes.

We all feel his pain. Literally. He illustrates the danger of any wealth tax — and a property tax is one form of a wealth tax that has particularly bad side effects. It is high time to eliminate wealth taxes altogether and switch to a consumption tax or value-added tax — which can be designed both to generate the requisite tax revenue to fund government, and also designed to be as progressive as your brand of politics requires. Indeed, a progressive consumption tax has far better economic properties (incentives, disincentives and economic distortions) than both a wealth tax and an income tax.

Philip Palmintere

Solamere

*****

Radio station stepped up

I want to express my thanks to Renai Bodley Miller, Leslie Thatcher and the entire KPCW news team for their coverage of the Parleys Canyon Fire over the past several days. We had been away from Park City for the past two months, and were driving through eastern Colorado, heading home when we heard news of the fire. Thankfully, whenever we had internet access, we were able to stream KPCW and keep up to date. And while the news wasn’t always what we hoped for, we felt like we were as informed as we would have been had we been home. And on top of it all, Renai’s calm and confident voice was especially comforting.

I also want to commend them for keeping their priorities straight, and postponing their pledge drive until next week, to devote full attention to the fire, recognizing that many of us had plenty to worry about.

Let’s reward their service and dedication to our community by donating early and often and generously next week.

Larry Rose

Pinebrook

*****

Pledge support for KPCW

This week the Park City community was struck by an unprecedented natural disaster when the Parleys Canyon Fire broke out on Saturday afternoon. KPCW immediately preempted its normal programming to provide a live news stream of accurate and up-to-date information on the status of the fire and related developments. While KPCW was scheduled to hold its semi-annual pledge drive this week, it did not seem appropriate to hold a fundraising event while so many were still displaced. Ultimately, KPCW cannot operate without the financial support of our listeners. It is the community that enables KPCW to provide the kind of news and information that so many have relied upon during this crisis. We have rescheduled the pledge drive for next week beginning Monday, Aug. 23. Please consider supporting the station during next week’s pledge drive so that we can continue to bring award winning news and programming to this amazing community.

Roger S. Goldman

KPCW board of trustees chair

*****

Column missed the mark

What a disappointment to read Amy Roberts’ column this week, concerning the mandatory evacuations due to wildfires. I realize her column is her opinion, but the vile tone and nasty words that Ms. Roberts chose are still representative of The Park Record.

Melissa DeFord

Pinebrook

*****

Hat’s off to hotel

As a Summit Park evacuee from this week’s wildfire, I experienced the mad dash for same-day accommodations and the uncertainty of where my family (with dog in tow) would stay to wait it out. There was also the question of how long we would need to stay.

I want to offer my sincere thanks and heartfelt appreciation to the Peaks Hotel for stepping up big time, and offering pet-friendly rooms to evacuees for only $35 per night (their employee rate).

Their staff welcomed us warmly, despite the crushing volume of phone calls and sudden frantic activity they had to deal with. They were remarkably patient and empathetic with booking extensions, room swaps, early check-outs and all the other unpredictability that comes with being evacuated.

My hat’s off to Stephanie Samuels, the general manager, as well as her terrific front desk staff including Art, Megan and Rayna. They all showed what it means to be a part of a tight-knit, caring community. My family and I thank you!

Eric Armentrout

Summit Park

*****

Take personal responsibility

During the Parleys Canyon Fire, roughly two dozen households refused to evacuate. They were told to stay indoors, off the roads and to not expect rescue. Here in America it was their right to make that decision.

It’s time we treat the voluntarily unvaccinated the same way: If they make the decision to not get the COVID-19 shot, as is their right here in America, they shouldn’t expect hospital care to help when they get COVID-19. Why should insurance companies and taxpayers have to foot the bill for their care, and why should health care workers continue to be exploited to help those who refused the vaccine? Alcohol and smoking come in to play when determining medical insurance rates. Vaccine status should have an even greater effect on price, if care is given at all. There needs to be a way out of this mess, and taking personal responsibility for not getting the vaccine would go a long way.

Mark Lindemann

Summit Park

*****

‘Thank you’ is not enough

This awful fire in our beloved Park City, from which we are just emerging, is presenting us with this great and rare opportunity to praise courage, selflessness, devotion and duty. I just spent time with a firefighter friend who described the firefighting conditions to me. If firefighters are praised and then praised again, it is not enough, appreciated and loved, it is not enough.

Putting your life on the line without a thought of danger to self? Not many of us posses this ability — indeed most don’t.

Sleeping on the ground from exhaustion, full of smoke particles, eating on the run if one has the time, and above all, sustaining these conditions. What words can adequately describe that? Sleeping near a living fire in the rain to boot.

I, for one, cannot fathom, cannot take it in, yet all this and more has been given us by these firefighters, rescuers.

I am in awe, and thank you does not cut it.

Jack Karmel

Jeremy Ranch