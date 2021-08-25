Letters, Aug. 25-27: Honor those who served in Afghanistan





Honor those who served in Afghanistan

Tom Clyde’s comments about the withdrawal from Afghanistan reminded me, as I’m sure it did for some other Americans my age, of another withdrawal in 1975. Although sadly similar in outcomes, the losses in Vietnam approached 60,000 men and many others afterwards from PTSD and other related causes. The men and women who paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan are about 3,000 for a war that was almost twice as long. As a veteran of the Vietnam War, I honor the sacrifice of these men and women with as much respect and admiration as I do my departed comrades of an earlier era.

There is now, however, more public awareness about the stigma and depression that bedevils veterans when they feel that their comrades have died in vain. We should all pull together to honor these men and women who have served us honorably as we also honor the memory of their fallen comrades. Their sacrifice is in no way lessened by this unfortunate exit.

There is, as again Mr. Clyde suggests, lots of blame to go around, and this should lead us to a more thoughtful discussion about the ultimate use of American military power for “nation building.” We as Americans have built what is arguably the strongest and most diverse democracy history has yet to see. We must learn from this to do more to lessen the partisanship which seems now to divide us.

If we don’t, as Yogi Berra said … “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

Warren T. Gregory

Park City

*****

A matter of perspective

The guest editorial a few weeks ago by City Council members Becca Gerber and Max Doilney accused Nann Worel of being disingenuous in her July 24 editorial in which she criticized the lack of transparency and public input that went into the painting of the Black Lives Matter mural on Main Street and the establishment of a “soils repository” on the Gordo parcel.

Gerber and Doilney’s editorial claimed, among other things, that the process employed in connection with the mural followed “standard process” by being approved by the city manager and not vetted or approved by the City Council. They state that the murals were but one action listed in a staff communique that described them as “community art projects supporting artists of color and inclusive messaging.” They go on to say that in response to that innocent but nebulous description “no concerns from the public or council were expressed.” Ya think?

Do you think some concerns might have been expressed if, instead, it had been conveyed that a 30-foot sign with a clenched fist reading “Black Lives Matter” was intended to be plastered down the center of Main Street?

And why would the public’s input be important in this particular instance? The Utah chapter of the Black Lives Matter organization is the one whose members posted this on social media, as reported by The Salt Lake Tribune: “When we see (the American flag) we know the person flying it is a racist.” Regardless of intentions, this was a message, not just a mural, and an error in judgment in not having vetted it.

As for the soil dump, it seems clear to me that the point Nann was making was that it was obvious back in July that there was a near-unanimous consensus among Park City residents that plans for a “soil repository” had virtually no public support. Was there some legitimate reason among all the city leaders for postponing the discussion and not taking a vote other than to avoid the political embarrassment of a headline that might read “Overwhelming public opposition causes city leaders to reverse themselves on soil repository”?

Jim Helfand

Aspen Springs

*****

Confused by city councilors

Max Doilney and Becca Gerber, we are confused by your guest editorial on Aug. 7. Simply that you state that the City Council received an email on June 30 informing that four artists had been selected to paint murals, inviting you and council to please email any questions or concerns. You indicated that every council member should have known the murals were being painted and questioned why Nann Worel seemed to be the only one who did not know.

However, on July 4, Becca communicated to the executive director of Historic Park City Alliance asking if HPCA was responsible for putting these murals on the street. As the then-outgoing president of the HPCA, and the incoming president, we knew nothing about the murals. Becca’s inquiry on the 4th was the first time anyone reached out to us from City Hall, and it would appear Becca knew nothing of the murals either.

The only undeniable fact here is that the Main Street merchants and the Park City Police Department were blindsided. We would also like to reiterate that the issue taken is not with the content of the murals, but the process. We’re just confused why you think that Nann was the only one who didn’t know anything about it when you clearly were unaware.

Rhonda Sideris and John Kenworthy

Historic Park City Alliance

*****

A good deed makes a great day

I saw the movie “Free Guy” with my grandsons this week. (Yes, I know, I deserve a medal.) The beginning of the movie was a little like “Groundhog Day” set in a video game, where this nice bank teller fellow wears the same blue polo shirt every day and ends each customer transaction with: Don’t have a good day, have a GREAT day!

Fast forward to Friday, in The Market, doing some power shopping since I was late for a back-to-school Park City event with said grandsons. A fellow ahead of me was just finishing with his groceries so I plunked my items down on the counter. Almost immediately I realized I’d left my wallet at home. Duh. I explained to the clerk that I would be back in just a few minutes to pay. But the gentleman just leaving turned around, whipped out his credit card and insisted on paying for my things. “You only have a few items,” he said. “We just have to do nice things for other people from time to time.” Extraordinary! I argued a little, to no avail, but then promised I’d pay it forward; he assured me he knew I would — and I will!

It happened so fast. I hope I thanked him enough. Thinking about it afterward, I realize he was, indeed, wearing a blue polo shirt. And because of him, Friday wasn’t a good day — it was a GREAT day!

Araby Leary

Park Meadows

*****

Stop it with the blame game

I read with some amazement the front-page story in the Aug. 21-24 edition where Park City councilors sought to place the blame for the soil repository debacle on the citizens of Park City. Were they so clueless as they considered the plan to deposit contaminated soil within the city limits that no one thought that the plan would be controversial and that opponents of the plan just might label the repository a “toxic waste dump?” The fault lies with elected officials who failed to take necessary actions to set the narrative and frame the debate with facts before it got out of hand, including the two mayoral candidates. Time to step up and admit you collectively dropped the ball.

Steve Cassiani

Kamas