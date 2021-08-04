Letters, Aug. 4-6: Is there enough water to support growth?





Planning for growth with limited water

Research has found that communities on islands in the Pacific thrived until they ran out of palm trees and then had to flee when they had no more materials for building and fires.

Research has found that communities in the Southwest (many of us have had the opportunity to visit the ruins) occupied by Indian tribes thrived until they outgrew their water supplies.

Thankfully we have groups that are watching to make sure we do not repeat the same mistakes. We trust that the planning groups in our counties are keeping a balance between the developments and the water supply. As we hear about multiple developments that propose growth in terms of thousands of units, it makes you wonder. Does it not?

Maybe The Park Record could develop a response from the Summit and Wasatch county planners (with input from the multiple water companies) that indicates how much future growth we can support. We all know that the warming climate should be factored in as it impacts our water supply. I know this ignores the parking and traffic issues, but knowing we will have enough water to brush our teeth seems important.

James Duebber

Snyderville Basin

Reelect Beerman and Henney

I am writing in support of the reelection of Andy Beerman as mayor and Tim Henney as a City Council member.

Others have written letters praising candidates for their positions on various issues. That is not my intention.

Both Andy and Tim are genuine and highly capable human beings. They are elected officials who serve for the right reason: to elevate our community and make life better for all. This is a rare quality in our highly contentious society.

When we voted last time, none of us knew the challenges our elected officials would face. No one saw the pandemic coming as it eventually unfolded. Both Andy and Tim rose to meet the extraordinary and unexpected developments.

When we vote merely based on issues, we risk electing individuals who are unprepared for the surprises that emerge. If every elected official were as positive, dedicated and well-intentioned as Tim and Andy, our country would be in superb shape. I encourage all to reelect these two individuals.

Bruce Kasanoff

Park Meadows

Transformational or inaccessible?

The recent information meeting regarding the proposed development of the Snow Park base area parking lots was an eye opener. Apparently, Deer Valley Resort and the base area parking lots are inextricably linked. The design proposals under consideration include a gondola and chair lift that extend conveniently into the development. The developer’s intention is to request no variances from the MPD noting a 45-foot building height limitation. Several site plans have been considered over a period of years with respect for the actual site. The existing Snow Park Lodge is to be melded into the overall design. Surrounding neighborhoods have received some consideration as opposed to being the stepchildren of the project. Parking garages are to have 13-foot clearance to accommodate taller vehicles. Day skier parking is to be 100% underground. Sidewalks appear plenty wide. There appears to be no new parking lot entrances off of Deer Valley Drive East. Appropriately, soil sample data is to be shared with the community. All is encouraging, in the face of discouraging proposals for the Park City Mountain Resort base area parking lots.

That said, proceeding with either project without regional transit consideration is inconceivable. I challenge our city leaders to bring all the players to the table with their fiscal contributions to resolve our auto-centric congestion problem. Deer Valley access truly is a bottleneck. The word “transformational” is associated with these proposed developments. Maybe “inaccessible” is a better word.

Sherie Harding

Old Town

What to do about our foes?

I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first-strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, and/or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons (with or without these), and perhaps likewise even poison gas.

If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran or North Korea — or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles and/or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. (If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have — again with immediate inspection.)

Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.

(For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatively, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.)

Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion; and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.

Alvin Blake

Park City

A candidate who will listen

It is very interesting to read the letters and guest editorials to The Park Record that extol the virtues of Mayor Andy Beerman’s focus on the environment as well as his efforts for diversity and inclusion.

As a Parkite, I get a frustrated when I read Andy’s yard sign tag line: People, Planet, Park City. Take the video of the City Council site that addressed the Main Street paintings. Andy can be seen using the hand across the neck sign to cut the microphone when Angela Moschetta was trying to make a simple comparison to a point raised by a council member. Is inclusion of People only when those wishing to make a contribution agree with the mayor?

As for the Planet, the eco-centric priorities touted by Andy appear great on the surface, but most don’t stand closer scrutiny (for example empty electric buses powered by coal-fired power plants). Yes, we all want to do our part for the environment, but it needs to be done with thought and a view to more than the obvious first order consequences.

So that brings us to his third priority: Park City. We have tons of issues: transportation, regional collaboration, toxic soils, arts and culture, etc. Let’s support a candidate who will listen, learn and lead for the benefit of all Parkites. Fill in the oval on your ballot for Nann Worel before the Aug. 9 deadline.

Stu Foster

Park City

Live and let live

I laughed when I read the article about “Harleys” being too loud, especially on Main Street, and that people who live just off of or near Main complain the most. What do they expect? If it’s peace and quiet, best they move far out in the country.

Harley Davidson is known for that “rumble,” those of us who ride them love it all the more. It’s an American statement. Music to my ears.

If people are becoming so petty, to the point of complaining about the sounds of HD, then we as a society are even more pathetic than I previously believed. Park City anyway. Sick of the self-righteous who want to change it all to fit the warped agenda they deem fit that we should all follow. Wake up, grow up and zip it up. Live and let live. No one said it was easy. But it is at times ridiculously hilarious.

Jody Kavalauskas

Park City

Protect our powder with your vote

Sometimes I see things differently…

Our current leaders, who have been mayor and on the City Council for too long, have had a tough year. Unfortunately, their vision seems to be around the end of their arms. Andy Beerman and Tim Henney are nice guys — and the time to replace them is here.

They consistently speak about protecting the environment. Then, while they are quietly promoting the toxic soil dump at our town’s scenic entrance to save some money for their arts and culture district, they speak about the environment — and claim any thought that differs from theirs is political.

Air temperature determines if we enjoy powder skiing or if we receive wet Buffalo, New York-style, concrete snow. What are they promoting Development of large homes on the resorts, most have heated driveways. Both the homes and the driveways warm the ambient air around them.

Let’s talk water — while they promote killing landscape plants and using rocks to replace grass to save water, they quietly promote large ski resort developments with oversize buildings where more people will use more water daily than is currently used. What about those rocks? For years stone has been used to promote passive solar. Why? Simple physics — rocks absorb the sun’s radiation and then warm the area around them at night to raise the temperature. Therefore, both the buildings and the landscape stone radiate heat into our atmosphere, raising our temperatures.

Local skiers have complained recently about the lack of powder snow. Unfortunately, our current city leadership lacks direction to protect our powder.

Remember Joni Mitchell’s song “Big Yellow Taxi”?

“So they paved paradise

Put up a parking lot

With a pink hotel, a boutique and a swingin’ night spot”

If that is not your vision for Park City, it is time to vote for Nann Worel for mayor, and Tana Toly and John Greenfield for City Council.

Bill Humbert

Park City

Article’s assertions are mistaken

I was surprised that the July 28 article regarding e-bikes was published given that most of its assertions fail to stand up to facts or logic. The article asserts that novice e-bikers are a danger to themselves and others. Where is the data? Neighboring counties permit e-bikes without the calamity the article claims will happen here. We already permit people with no experience to take a bike up a lift and pick from a variety of trails that may exceed their ability. Surely we would stop such a practice if the mayhem the article suggests regarding novices on bikes were actually true.

Perhaps the strangest assertion is that e-bike specific trails are needed and would have to be substantially longer. So, novice and out-of-shape cyclists will require longer trails? Please.

Another assertion is that e-bikes descend too fast to be permitted on trails. Again, where is the supporting data? E-MTB’s assist authority stops at 20 mph. Perhaps Alexander Cramer and Dana Jones have never been on Spiro and other popular downhill trails where non-e-bikes routinely exceed that speed.

Lastly, the article asserts that the potential for e-bikes to climb faster than other bikers can create unmanageable danger. Again, the experience of neighboring counties negates this claim. Further, we have multi-use, multi-directional trails where horses, hikers and bikers can converge at various speeds and abilities but somehow e-bikes are too risky to add to the mix? The article acknowledges that people climb at different rates so we already have to navigate how to safely pass. If we are failing to do so, we should re-invigorate the 10 Seconds of Kindness campaign rather than baselessly cast e-bikes as too dangerous to put on single track trails.

Jim Brown

Park City