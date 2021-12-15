Letters, Dec. 15-17: Roll up your sleeve for the benefit of us all





Roll it up for the benefit of all

This is kind of a call out to my parents (the greatest generation) who understood, acted and taught that society is bigger than me and that I need to do my part.

When a disease stops circulating in a region, it’s considered eliminated. Polio was eliminated in the United States by 1979 (after widespread vaccination efforts). When a disease is eliminated worldwide, it’s eradicated. In 1980, the World Health Assembly declared smallpox eradicated (due to vaccination efforts). Health scholars describe vaccination as one of the top 10 achievements of public health.

Immediately after the smallpox vaccine came to the U.S., the Anti Vaccination Society of America was founded in 1879. In 1902, following a smallpox outbreak, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, Board of Health mandated all city residents to be vaccinated. A resident refused vaccination arguing the law violated his right to “care for his own body how he knew best.” His case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided in the state’s favor: States could enact compulsory laws to protect the public. This was the first Supreme Court case concerning the power of states in public health law.

While skeptics continue their empirical one-off stories and bluster, as a society I think we’ve forgotten how lucky we are. In addition to polio and smallpox, when is the last time someone you know contracted (let alone died from) diptheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, haemophius influenza type-b, yellow fever? The last time you recall someone’s pet coming down with rabies? It used to happen by the thousands every year in the U.S.

Why no more death and disease? Vaccinations are a major reason.

Illness and death is happening right now in our community from a communicable disease with an approved and efficacious vaccine. We need to understand we live in a society that needs “us” as persons to make sacrifices for “us” as a whole. Even if you don’t subscribe, suck it up — or should I say roll it (sleeve) up.

Dean Lillquist

Snyderville Basin

*****

A successful successor

Although the public cannot vote for the replacement for Nann Worrel as a Park City councilor, I would love to see the new City Council choose Jamison Brandi as her replacement. He has been chosen to be part of the Park City Leadership Class 28 and I’ve gotten to know him personally and find him to be an individual who has strong ethics, intelligence and the desire to serve our community. He has thrown his hat into the ring before, but unfortunately did not make it past the primary, but choosing him now would be the right choice, in my humble opinion. He cares about people, which I see vividly as a transgender person in Park City. Write or talk to your current city councilors and urge them to pick Jamison as a councilor. He will make a difference.

Cami Richardson

Kamas

*****

A thank you is in order

Thank you, America!

We are committed to reaffirming the dominance of our two countries, and we wish to thank all Americans for their support in helping us reach our goals. Specifically, we wish to recognize several of your more notable efforts:

• your efforts to denigrate your heritage and culture with programs such as CRT and the 1619 Project, plus your emphasis on ephemeral values like diversity, inclusiveness and equity, help to convince your youth that your country is not worthy of their support.

• the efforts of some of your educational systems, particularly in large inner cities, to dilute the emphasis on science and math, and ignore actual performance, will allow our youth to rapidly surpass yours.

• the opening of your southern border not only has allowed us to vastly increase our export of fentanyl to help thin the ranks of your younger population, but ignoring its impact also seriously reduces the value of U.S. citizenship.

• efforts by your politicians to identify each of your citizens as victims, in one minority group or another, continue to reduce the unity for which your country was once famous.

• your politicians also have a remarkable talent for spending huge sums of money on nice-to-have programs while amassing unsustainable debt, and conveniently delaying programs that would actually strengthen your country in the world-dominance contest that you’re steadily losing.

• and we have to recognize your politicians for their complete inability to stay focused on long-term goals for your country.

We congratulate you for your continued emphasis on feelings and entitlements: That will allow us to rapidly surpass the performance of your economy which, in reality, will be the key factor in our dominance.

Here’s hoping that you continue to not realize that we are deadly serious, and that when you finally wake up we will be calling the shots globally.

Please accept our sincere thanks for your continuing support of our efforts — Xi and Vladimir.

Ken Miller

Jeremy Ranch