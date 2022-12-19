Letters, Dec. 17 – 20: Did blunders make visitors go elsewhere?
“Is the decline in Park City lodging reservations the result of Vail’s performance last season?” We know that Park City Resort experienced a precipitous drop in its Ski magazine rating because of Vail’s poor performance. Did those blunders also cause visitors to go elsewhere this year? It would be interesting to know how this season’s Park City lodging reservations compare to those in other ski resort towns in the Rockies. If Park City is the outlier, then the reason is fairly obvious. But if all ski towns are suffering the same fate, it may just be the change in the national economic outlook that is causing people to stay home and save their money.
Eric Garen
Park City
