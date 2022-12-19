Letters, Dec. 17 – 20: Nuzzles dogs and cats waiting for homes

Park Record letters to the editor

Recently I visited the adoption center and saw the most adorable dogs and cats patiently waiting… and waiting. It has been revealed that we are in need of greater visitors to our adoption center and more staff and volunteers. Please help us by either joining our dedicated staff at the ranch or our adoption center, fostering, or volunteering to walk dogs and give snuggles to those who wait.

We, like most shelters in our area, are overwhelmed with pets who once had homes during COVID but were turned in as people went back to work or were financially unable to take care of their pets.

Wendy Lavitt, Nuzzles vice president

Park City