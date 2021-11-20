Letters, Dec. 20-23: Gratitude after my child was vaccinated





A shot of joy

Like many parents, I have been anxiously awaiting the day when the 5-11 age group was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I couldn’t be more impressed with our community for their efficiency in rolling out the vaccine for this new eligible group. I received an email from the Summit County Health Department prior to the FDA approval, inquiring about whether I am interested in vaccinating my children, as well as what location, day and time would be the most convenient for my family. The day after the FDA approval, I received an email with a link to register. Numerous time slots were offered throughout multiple days and evenings to accommodate the varying schedules of families.

When we arrived on Monday, I could feel the capable and prepared hands that we were in as soon as I pulled into the parking lot. There were people directing traffic and pointing us in the direction of the correct hospital entrance. When we arrived inside the hospital, the process of checking in was smooth. The client base of 5- to 11-year-olds was clearly taken into consideration. Each child was offered a fidget spinner, as well as an opportunity to select which Disney Band-Aid they would like on their arm. The vaccinator was quick in her process and friendly in her demeanor. We then transitioned to a room for their 15-minute observation, where fruit snacks and juice boxes were offered, while a Disney movie played. In addition to the efficiency of the process, the general mood of the people working and volunteering was one of joy and excitement, as well as ease and comfort. It was as if we were all reveling in, “This moment has finally arrived and we’re still in this together!” Thank you, Summit County Health Department. Thank you, Park City Hospital. Thank you to the medical professionals, organizers and volunteers. I can only imagine the amount of coordination it took to deliver the vaccine in this way. After 18 long months of anticipation, my family is safer because of you.

Kathy Parker

Summit Park

*****

Transparency about equity

I suggest PCMC should stop outsourcing diversity, equity and inclusion, and instead look inward. Only then can it be more credible in leading the community to greater social equity.

Every city department and service has social equity interests and obligations. The city controls public works and infrastructure; streets, parking, water, sewer, recreation, etc. Are these distributed equitably? The city provides access to key processes such as permits and licensing, planning, code enforcement, public safety, etc. Is access equitable? And of course, the city is a key employer. What are its recruiting behaviors?

In no way am I suggesting PCMC is deficient in its internal social equity practices, but I am suggesting that nobody knows the big picture one way or the other. A transparent look inward would undoubtedly show strengths and challenges upon which PCMC should act. But more persuasive is that the city demonstrates bravery in publicly assessing itself and owning the results. It then speaks from a position of strength in asking the community to do the same.

Obviously an internal social equity audit requires time and money to accomplish. To minimize distraction and disruption to city operations, perhaps that is what should be outsourced to a nonprofit or consultant.

Tom Horton

Prospector

*****

Accountability needed from district

For some, COVID is nothing but a runny nose. For others, it’s a deadly disease. Regardless, COVID is a community disease, meaning that it is up to all of us to keep our community safe.

Earlier this month, the Park City School District was not a responsible community member. In fact, they were irresponsible, selfish and put our children’s health at risk. More than that, PCSD put other folks in our community at risk for not doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID-19. And the crazy part? We are so close to the end. Yet we couldn’t make it to the finish line.

I am the parent of a first-grader at Parley’s Park Elementary School as well as the parent to two younger children, one of which is immune compromised. Earlier this month, my husband and I, like many other parents at PPES, sent our child to school under the impression the school was subject to a mask mandate. We believed the school was doing the right thing and keeping our children safe and healthy by enforcing this mandate.

You can imagine our shock, frustration and anger to find that was not the case. My husband and I immediately sent out emails to relevant parties.

The initial response we received from leadership was defensive and suggested no action to address the lack of enforcement. It wasn’t until the grassroots pressure of frustrated parents emailed, called, texted and signed the petition that the school board and Superintendent Gildea began to take this seriously. This was obviously too late.

I have always said that the school has two jobs: 1. To educate our children 2. To provide a safe environment to educate our children. I believe the entire school board and Superintendent Gildea have failed to provide a safe learning environment for our children.

Trust has been breached. In the short term, trust can be reinstated through enforcing the mask mandate.

The long-term solution? We need to hold the district leadership accountable. And we need to encourage kids to get vaccinated.

I encourage all parents to stay engaged until the truth has been told.

Jackie Carey

Aspen Springs

*****

Reconsider Kimball Junction proposal

We served on the County Council immediately after the Research Park Development Agreement was signed and we defended it for four years. We defended it because we remembered how hard we all fought to protect that corner from overdevelopment from Property Reserve, Inc. (LDS church) and the houses they proposed to build over all the land they owned there. We were overjoyed with the Boyer discussions and thrilled that they agreed to sell us the open space and develop a research park.

We urge the County Council to reconsider supporting this pro-growth proposal currently before the elected officials. Their constituents don’t want it. Several residents have stepped forward to offer to recruit companies to come in and help diversify our economy. Can we compromise? Can we delay this decision to see if we can fulfill the provisions of the agreement? Throw us a rope here. Give us a chance to see if we can help make the research park a success. It’s better than inviting 3,300 people to bring their cars and come live at Kimball Junction.

John Hanrahan and Sally Elliott

Park City

*****

Project would add to our problems

After I read Glenn Wright’s ridiculous editorial on the Tech Center project, I had to withdraw an initial letter to the editor for reconsideration. Since then, there have been multiple letters making my points and more, each far more articulate. I want to emphasize two more points that have not been covered.

First, this project does nothing to solve any of the larger traffic issues. It simply purports to dump traffic more efficiently onto S.R. 224. This is literally just pushing the problem down the road. We do not have regional solutions because the Summit County and Park City councils have had a completely dysfunctional relationship. This must end now! Satellite parking and busing seem to be a rational solution that will require close cooperation and the fortitude and courage to stand up to powerful business interests. Maybe there is a more creative solution, but flyovers and tunnels solve nothing.

Second, it is just a fact that attainable housing attracts families with younger children. A development with 3,000 or more residents could have over 1,000 children. That is equal to three elementary schools and maybe a middle school. We just passed an $80 million bond, and this could be an additional $200 million or more. Schools require land and last I checked there was a small parcel north of I-80 and a parcel with many issues near Bear Hollow. Will we be busing children back to the Treasure Mountain site? From this time forward any consideration of housing, no matter how well intentioned, must include an estimate of the impact on schools and burden that taxpayers will have to carry. Our schools are full. If future school expansion bonds were to be voted down, then we may be looking at 40 kids per classroom. All parents and grandparents (include me here) of current and future students should be on guard.

Peter Yogman

Park Meadows

*****

Community stepped up for Nuzzles

Nuzzles and Co. wishes to thank the Park City community’s generosity in Live PC Give PC this year, which surpassed our goal of $80,000 by raising over $90,000 from over 500 donors, including an amazing $25,000 match by a very generous donor. We were honored to be second in the Environment and Animals category. Because of our success, we are able to fund such expensive programs as the first spay-neuter clinic in Kayenta with Navajo technicians, our farm sanctuary at the ranch and our pet pantries providing needed food and medicine for pets owned by people in need throughout neighboring towns in Utah while adopting out over 2,000 animals a year. We know you will continue to help us make Park City a leader in animal rescue.

Wendy Lavitt

Nuzzles & Co. vice president

*****

A moral responsibility

God bless Teri Orr! So many of us suspected duplicity from some of our elected officials, but thanks to Teri the curtain has been pulled wide open. The vast majority of Parkites saw the incompetence and arrogance from Beerman and Henney and overwhelmingly voted them out. What we didn’t know … despite its decidedly far-left slant … was The Park Record’s abandoning any pretense of objective journalism.

A paper like The Park Record, even though a private enterprise, still has a moral responsibility to the community it serves to not be intentionally dishonest or withhold meaningful info, particularly on major stories. The ownership and editors of The Park Record should be embarrassed and ashamed … they won’t be, but they should be. We all deserve better.

Bob Bernstein

Park City

*****

Show the County Council how you feel

Just who does the Summit County Council work for? Like all elected officials, it has always been my belief that they work for the community they represent. In the case of the proposed zoning change to accommodate Dakota Pacific, heretofore it appears the council cares not a bit about what the community wants. Nor do they care what the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission says either.

Dakota Pacific made an investment, with the property zoned as is. Unfortunately for them their investment has not resulted in the returns they anticipated. Simple solution: just get the Summit County Council to approve a zoning change. Easy peasy.

From what I can tell, the community is overwhelmingly opposed to this project. The community is strongly against the kind of density being discussed, and equally concerned about the significant impact to infrastructure: roads, schools, traffic, water and on and on. Indeed the Planning Commission has made it clear they are opposed to the project. Dakota Pacific seems undaunted as they seem to have the council on board. And now the council has moved the public hearing to Dec. 1, the same night they may vote on the project.

One might wonder just who the council works for here. The residents of Summit County must remind them very clearly what the answer is. Make sure your voices heard. Call your council members. Email your council members. Show up in force to the public hearing on Dec. 1. Bring a simple 8.5 x 11 piece of paper with a single word (“NO”) in big, bold print and hold it high for the council to see just how you feel.

James Arnold

Jeremy Ranch

*****

Brough made the difference

As of this week, after 35 years, KPCW radio listeners will no longer be hearing the Noon News sign-off: “And that’s KPCW Local News. I’m … Rick … Brough.”

And we all will be poorer for it.

When I hired Rick, his marching orders were to invade Coalville and explain to his Park City radio audience what the hell the Summit County government was doing to them.

At the time, what transpired in the seat of Summit County government was a mystery, due to the: cultural divide (West v. East), religion (Mormon v. non-Mormon), geography (urban v. rural), high school football (Miners v. Braves).

Plus, there was no one in charge.

No county manager, only a bunch of elected department heads, who ran their own secret fiefdoms, plus three county commissioners who met all day (Wednesday), with an agenda that rarely reflected the actual business that transpired.

“Covering” the news meant spending the entire day sitting on a chair.

The only way for Rick to truly know what was going on was to outlast the commission, which sometimes met late into the evening, leaving the really important stuff to the very end, when everybody else (except Rick), had gone home.

Rick had, what we call in the trade, “Iron Pants.”

That is, the ability to sit through endless hours of really boring stuff, just to get to the important stuff, like approvals for new commercial developments (just outside the city limits), that Park City people really hated.

The commissioners couldn’t wait him out.

Soon Rick’s listeners realized that what happened in Coalville didn’t stay in Coalville.

Park City residents began showing up for public hearings in large enough numbers to really make a difference and eventually elected county commissioners with their same controlled growth philosophy.

But, not before a lot of damage had been done by officials eager for more taxbase.

Had the Park City Gentiles and the Summit County Saints been playing for the same team 35 years ago, the Snyderville Basin would today be a much different (much better) place to live. But, it could have been a lot worse, if not for KPCW’s (and The Park Record’s) reporting.

Thanks, Rick. You really made a difference.

Blaire Feulner

Former KPCW general manager

*****

We owe developer nothing

Unlike the proposed developments at the base of PCMR and Deer Valley Resort, Dakota Pacific has no entitlements. The community is in an uproar. It appears that the development is poised to be approved after public comment on Dec. 1. It also appears that four of five councilors are ready to approve this aberration. What are we missing? Glenn Wright’s twisted logic in his guest editorial is beyond incomprehensible. A massive development will improve climate change? Unbelievable!

The Planning Commission voted against this project and previous members of the council have been opposed. Why are the current members plowing ahead? This will negatively affect this community for decades. We owe Dakota Pacific nothing.

This is an appeal to the councilors to change their minds. They need to be courageous because human nature being what it is, changing one’s mind requires courage. Please don’t put your heads in the sand because you may feel that changing your mind is capitulation. Listen to the community. The public comment venue has been changed twice due to overwhelming interest and opposition to this totally inappropriate project.

We just voted for a $50 million open space bond. Just say no and we will have open space until there is more market interest in tech buildings.

Howard Grossman

Park Meadows