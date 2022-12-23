Letters, Dec. 21-23: When do we stop raping Earth?

When do we stop raping Earth?

I have always enjoyed Tom Clyde’s column as I’ve mostly found it to be reality-based and an interesting point of view with an historic connection to the area. His recent question “Whose business is it?” regarding home sizes raises a question to which I’ve devoted a lot of thought.

I’m a big proponent of “Green Living” and responsible consideration of what’s good for the planet and its population. Upwards of 90% of my travels in Summit County are afoot, by bike or by bus, as it’s my contribution to being one less car on the road and why I choose to live in a walkable location. I’ve no wish to hold myself up to be holier than thou, it’s just my choice.

Though those with monstrous wealth have the right to spend their money any way they wish, is their consumption of vast amounts of resources fair to those less blessed? No one “needs” a 15,000-square-foot house. It’s simply a display of wealth with the result that the price of resources, materials and availability of labor goes up for those attempting to build what would be a comfortably modest home for a family of moderate means.

At what point do we stop raping the earth for displays of excess and raising the cost of living for our disappearing middle class? We live in a country of regulations designed to, at least somewhat, level the field of fairness. Is it fair for those who can consume way more than their share of resources?

On top of that, add the energy cost to maintain and the cost of infrastructure to supply water and energy. Local government looks at the tax benefits of grossly large homes but all our tax dollars contribute to the development and destruction caused by the increasing demand for said infrastructure. Just my two cents!

Bob Berube

Snyderville Basin