Letters, Dec. 3-6: Dear complainant: Move!
Dear complainant: Move!
I read with amusement the front-page article in the Nov. 30 Park Record entitled “White noise prompts police call.”
To the police operator: Thank you for working at 4:28 a.m. in the event a real emergency call came in.
To the police officer: Thank you for your service and working in one of the best police departments in the country.
To Park City Mountain: Thank you for your efforts in providing a wonderful ski experience for our residents and treasured visitors.
To the caller: In the words of the late, great Sam Kinison, “MOVE!!!!!”
Lee Porter
Deer Valley
Letters, Dec. 3-6: Dear complainant: Move!
I read with amusement the front-page article in the Nov. 30 Park Record entitled “White noise prompts police call.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.