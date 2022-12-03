Letters, Dec. 3-6: Dear complainant: Move!

Park Record letters to the editor

Dear complainant: Move!

I read with amusement the front-page article in the Nov. 30 Park Record entitled “White noise prompts police call.”

To the police operator: Thank you for working at 4:28 a.m. in the event a real emergency call came in.

To the police officer: Thank you for your service and working in one of the best police departments in the country.

To Park City Mountain: Thank you for your efforts in providing a wonderful ski experience for our residents and treasured visitors.

To the caller: In the words of the late, great Sam Kinison, “MOVE!!!!!”

Lee Porter

Deer Valley