Letters, Dec. 31-Jan. 3: Holiday lineup

Holiday lineup

It was early morning on Christmas Eve. I had been forewarned by my wonderful wife that the line would start to form up early, and so after first securing my triple latte, I drove around to the front of the bakery. It was 7 a.m. and about 20 degrees.

Surprisingly, another car was already in the first slot but its owner was still behind the wheel. I pulled up next to him and lowering my window inquired, “Are you first in line?” He smiled and nodded. “OK”…I said smiling, as one well-instructed husband to another might do in an empty parking lot at 7 a.m. “I’ll pull up next to you as No. 2.” He smiled and nodded again and we then waited. At about 7:15, a lady drove around, nodded knowingly. She too smiled and pulled in next to me.

This procedure continued for about the next 30 minutes as I watched more cars fill in the line. Finally, someone got out of their car and walked to the bakery front door. It was now 7:45 and you could clearly see the bakers getting ready to open the door.

Hastily, for fearing that these usurpers might claim the opening spots online, I stumbled towards the door only to be greeted with a polite smile and recognition of my earlier arrival by a charming lady; who further graciously recognized the man in car No. 1 as he too walked toward the front door.

By 8 a.m. when the bakery door opened, we were all good friends, sharing anecdotal stories and hoping that we would still get our Bûche de Nöel from the baker’s limited “first come first served” supply. My newfound best friend, whom I will respectfully call “Miss Wisconsin” since she shared with me her college football excitement, and all the others lined up behind us were in good spirits.

When I walked out the door with my Windy Ridge bakery treats, the line was 30 feet into the parking lot. A wonderful and friendly PC crowd. I hope they all got some of what they wanted. It was a great way to start my Christmas/Holiday spirit.

Warren T. Gregory

Park City