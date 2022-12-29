Letters, Dec. 31 – Jan. 3: Please, please address this growth

Christmas Week is when our traffic problems peak. However, it would be naïve to think that the traffic and congestion are all about seasonal visitors. Park City has been booming since the Olympics — simply drive out S.R. 248, through Silver Summit, past the Mayflower Project, or elsewhere to see that the construction boom continues. And there are endless new projects being contemplated throughout our region!

I am not alone among Parkites in having written to our leaders about the untenable “growth issues” facing Park City. Yet I feel compelled to do so once again. We have had a home here since 2006, and became full-time residents a few years later. Yes, we are among the “Last Settlers” who, upon moving here, wished that things would never change. True locals living here longer than us have a more justified concern. “No growth” is, of course, unrealistic. Controlled and limited growth, however, seems absolutely critical, yet our elected leaders do very little in this regard. Instead, they deal with each project as it comes to the table, without a true master vision or plan to control future growth!

Park City faces serious growth challenges, including scarce water resources; limited affordable housing options; accelerating traffic congestion; and many, many other growth issues — all in the context of skyrocketing housing and rental costs. Park City is no longer the “little mountain town” with which we fell in love!

There are no easy answers. However, I plead with the Park City mayor and the City Council, the Summit and Wasatch County Councils, and other leaders to start a truly meaningful, long-term public dialogue dealing with future growth. Aside from the developers (who I worry have the ability to line the pockets of some politicians), virtually nobody supports this unbridled growth! Let’s have a longterm series of quarterly community forums, where leaders can discuss the challenges of controlling growth, the community can voice our concerns, and potential solutions can be identified and pursued. With accountability for what is done and what is not done. A sustained study and informed public discussion, over months if not years, to identify what realistically we can do to save Park City as we know it.

Please, local political leaders, finally step up and lead on this, our most significant local issue!

Larry Alleva

Park City