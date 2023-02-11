Letters, Feb. 11-14: A Parkite taxpayer’s modest proposal
There seems to be a bunch of letters in the park Record coming from Kamas. They seem to be telling Park City Municipal how to run their business (I’m sure they appreciate it). Isn’t it great that a non-Park City taxpayer has so much to say on this issue? I wonder if he has tried to convince the town of Kamas to build pickleball courts.
Here is a suggestion from a Park City taxpayer: no reservations from any outside 84060, 84068 and 84098. Better yet, only people who reside in those zip codes may play at the MARC.
With a facility that already has a problem with availability , this would allow Park City residents to have more court time of both tennis and pickleball.
Stuart Goldner
Park City
