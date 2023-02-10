Letters, Feb. 11-14: I love driving here
I would like to thank [City Councilor] Jeremy Rubell, who promised and delivered on the speedy removal of those poor deer that used to be left lying on our streets for days and days after being hit by a car. The new lower speed limit on S.R. 224 has helped, but I drive most every day in town and see this improvement.
Another improvement I would like to see would be to proudly shine a light on the Olympic torch at the corner of Bonanza Drive and Kerns Boulevard. Spotlight the one at the Deer Valley/Marsac traffic circle and give a light to the new bronze miner statue who is now buried halfway up in the snow.
I love driving in this Winter Wonderland of greater Park City.
Mary Ellen Rose
Snyderville Basin
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.