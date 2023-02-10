Letters, Feb. 11-14: I love driving here

I would like to thank [City Councilor] Jeremy Rubell, who promised and delivered on the speedy removal of those poor deer that used to be left lying on our streets for days and days after being hit by a car. The new lower speed limit on S.R. 224 has helped, but I drive most every day in town and see this improvement.

Another improvement I would like to see would be to proudly shine a light on the Olympic torch at the corner of Bonanza Drive and Kerns Boulevard. Spotlight the one at the Deer Valley/Marsac traffic circle and give a light to the new bronze miner statue who is now buried halfway up in the snow.

I love driving in this Winter Wonderland of greater Park City.

Mary Ellen Rose

Snyderville Basin