Letters, Feb. 12-15: Vote-by-mail is safe and secure. So why are some Utahns attacking it?





Vote-by-mail is safe and secure

In the last two years public confidence in the U.S. election process has been actively undermined, perpetuated by misconceptions and outright lies coming from the very top. This disinformation affects us even here in Utah, where our election system is strong and secure. If you visit a county clerk’s office anywhere in our state, you’ll be impressed by the security mechanisms in place to ensure that our votes are accurately counted.

For the last decade Utah has been moving toward all vote-by-mail. We didn’t do it overnight, but have moved that way county by county, perfecting the security procedures as we go. Utah voters overwhelming like this system — 92% of ballots cast in the November 2020 election were by mail. In fact, prior to that election a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found that 75% of likely Utah voters had voted by mail in previous elections, and 75% said they believe their vote was counted properly. Why, then, are some Utahns trying to undermine this system?

The League of Women Voters of Utah recently published an in-depth educational study on the security procedures in Utah elections, and the level of access that voters have to participate. The study is available at lwvutah.org and provides an overview of the different methods of returning a ballot in Utah, the variations between different counties and safeguards in place.

Vote-by-mail is a secure and accessible way to vote. It has improved voter turnout in Utah and may also result in a more informed electorate, giving us time to research candidates and issues. There are always ways to improve processes but taking us back 100 years to voting only in person on one day is not the way to ensure a knowledgeable, confident electorate who want to participate in democracy.

Katy Owens Hubler

Pinebrook

Privacy on public roads?

I bought my home on the mountain formally known as The Canyons in 2005.At the time things were much quieter. But never once have I complained about how busy things have gotten nor voiced discontent at Summit County planning meetings since the incredible pace of development over the last 15 years was pre-approved and should have been anticipated by anyone purchasing real estate.

Which brings me to the present situation in which, in a knee-jerk reaction to crowded streets and traffic delays, myriad neighborhoods are now being guarded with “resident only” signs, with threats of $150 fines if used by “non-residents.” These are public roads, built, maintained and plowed in the winter with public funds.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I live on a private road. Our HOA built our road and pays for upkeep and winter maintenance. If the neighborhoods that are now demanding “resident-only” access want the benefits of living on a private road, I suggest the town undertakes a formal process of declaring which roads can be deemed “private” and shift the burden for maintenance to the homeowners that expect the benefits of living on a private road, without absorbing the cost. In the interim, I hope the folks that live off of Kearns Boulevard or I-80 don’t get any ideas.

Dan Lemaitre

Park City

A true Parkite will be missed

The oldest-living native-born resident of Park City died on Monday. His name was Jim Weaver. He was 89. Jim’s father, James H. Weaver, Sr., was a miner for United Park City Mines, and as the fate of many a miner back then, he died before his time, of silicosis. Jim Junior worked in the mines early on, but at the age of 28, took a job fixing motors for General Electric until he retired early from GE at age 55. This allowed him the time to do ample volunteer work in the Park City community.

He was devoted to his three children and his widowed mother. There had been a number of miners’ widows in Park City as Jim grew up, and he had volunteered to help many of them, and many other people who needed help with fixing something broken, shoveling a sidewalk full of snow, or maybe just picking up the mail from the post office. For most of his life, Jim generously helped neighbors, friends and his fellow-parishioners from St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Jim used to smile after attending Mass and chatting it up with folks afterwards. He would, in all humility, say, “What did I do to deserve all these friends?” Well, Jim, you loved people. And they just wanted to love you back.

Park City has lost a great man, a tireless volunteer, a self-deprecating storyteller, and one of our last living links to our humble but heroic past. We will miss you, Jim Weaver. Sláinte!

Andy Cier

Snyderville Basin

Our image has been tarnished

After experiencing along with everyone else that holds a season pass the mismanagement of PCMR by Vail Resorts this ski season, it is my considered opinion that no matter how much complaining to our elected officials we do — because the reality is they are powerless — it will fall on Vail Resorts’ deaf ears.

As a publicly traded company the bottom line is what speaks the loudest, not us, the consumers. And since they are a publicly traded company, bad press and loss of revenue is the only means of getting their attention. It is very hard for Vail Resorts to lose revenue when they have greatly oversold ski passes while, more importantly, under delivering their product as well as their treatment of their employees, which erodes morale and further reduces the experience. Their ratio of greatly increased sales to proportionally being able to deliver the promised experience seemingly was ignored to generate a substantially more profitable bottom line.

In comparison, I have heard hardly any complaints against Alterra Mountain Company, which offers a similar product in similar markets.

This is not only about our poor experiences as skiers, but that Vail Resorts’ lack of performance has cast a negative light over Park City. Tourism is the lifeblood of the businesses in this town as we all know. Once that image becomes tarnished it is extremely hard to polish that image again due to many other places consumers can go for ski vacations.

If we think that next season or any future season will be any different than we are kidding ourselves!

Jay Wagmeister

Pinebrook