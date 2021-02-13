Letters, Feb. 13-16: Stand with the PCMR ski patrollers





Stand with ski patrol

We are an active family of five and we have enjoyed living, biking and particularly skiing in Park City since 1991. While even more people are looking for outdoor recreation during the pandemic, our ski areas (and the backcountry) become extremely crowded. It is now more important than ever that we can rely upon the support of the ski area staff, emergency crews and especially the hardworking members of the ski patrol to keep everyone safe.

I ask all of you to support the Professional Ski Patrol Association in its efforts to bargain with Vail Resorts for a new contract. Ski patrollers certainly deserve to be fairly compensated for their hard work and risks they take every single day. The patrollers are simply asking for fair wages, adequate sick time and disability coverage, and some respect for a dangerous job. These passionate professionals provide critical first aid to injured guests, mitigate avalanche danger within the resort boundaries and safely open terrain every single day. Without the men and women of the ski patrol, neither my family nor the rest of this great community would be able to ski at our favorite resort. It is critically important that Vail Resorts prioritizes retaining experienced, talented patrollers and by doing so, showing genuine concern for the safety of all of their customers and our community. We stand with the Park City ski patrol.

Martin Senn

Jeremy Ranch

A new routine

COVID-19 changed our routine for getting to the mountain. We used to drive, park and change to our ski boots in the comfort of the boot/locker room. Not anymore.

The first day of the 2020-21 ski season for us, we strapped on our rubber ski trax and walked to the bus stop. We were grumbling all the way. We turned to the MyStop app to track buses in our area. One bus was to arrive at 8:06 a.m. We were out early that morning, and walked to our stop at 8:05. At 8:06, our bus arrived. On our route, there are also stops at 8:17 and 8:21.

Rarely is the bus more than one minute early or one minute late, and we’ve been riding since mid-December. The buses drop us at the front of the lodge. There’s no trudging from the parking lot.

After skiing, we rarely wait at the lodge bus stop more than three to five minutes.

Bus drivers are friendly and courteous, and fellow riders wear their masks and keep their distance.

While we yearn for the boot room to reopen, we’ve changed our transportation behavior forever. We’re riding the bus.

Beth Souther

Deer Valley

Time to wake up

It is time to wake up to the destruction of the Republican Party. The general rule is that democracy is not a priority. Voting rights are not a priority. In fact many republicans think that Trump should not be held responsible for the insurrection as a result of the big lie — that Donald Trump had won the election and the government must be overthrown to keep Trump as president. Sen. Mike Lee thinks Trump should be given a second chance. There are many states where the Republicans are working on passing laws to curtail voting. One of the rights as a U.S. Citizen is that I get to vote for whoever I choose. What fear is driving the many Republicans?

Holly A. Carlin

Park City

A representative problem

I sympathize with Amy Roberts completely (“Red Card Roberts,” Feb. 10-12). One of the reasons I moved from Washington state to Utah was because in Seattle I had no government representatives at the city, county, state or national level.

If Ms. Roberts wants her elected officials to be “representatives of the people,” I’m sure that she could find those politicians running San Francisco, New York, Portland or Seattle. I’m also sure that they would welcome her and her tax-able dollars with open arms.

Roger Stark

Heber City

Comments won’t be missed

I don’t know who at The Park Record wrote this editorial (“Why we’re turning off online comments — mostly,” Feb. 6-9) so I don’t know who to thank personally. The editorial is a spectacularly written, fair and balanced analysis of the challenge facing all media in our 2020s: How to balance our First Amendment rights versus business and morality publication objectives. The Park Record is doing a terrific job in this regard, much better than most of our national publications that only seek to promote their view of the news. On balance, congratulations on taking the anonymous trash off your online version — I, for one, won’t miss it.

Paul Zane Pilzer

Park City