Letters, Feb. 15-17: Dakota Pacific is smoke and mirrors

The revised proposal submitted by Datoka Pacific to change the zoning of the already approved Tech Center with a high-density mixed development should not be approved due to the detrimental consequences to the area residents. The Dakota proposal continues to take time and resources away from the city council and the community in general for something that was already addressed during the initial zoning approval as Tech Center.

The latest Dakota Pacific revised proposal to add 727 residential units to the Kimball junction area will add approximately 2,260 new full-time residents (using latest census data of 3.11 persons per household) to the already congested area. This number is about 700 more full-time residents than the number provided by Dakota Pacific during their presentation. On top of the over 2,200 new full-time residents, we need to add the traffic generated by the retail/commercial units.

The traffic study presented during the County Council meeting has some important flaws that resulted in the underestimation of the impact of the project in the area. The peer review comments regarding the traffic study addressed some of the flaws. The model used to generate the results presented to the council requires some recalibration to reflect the current conditions of the analyzed intersections. The traffic model depicted a decrease in traffic at many of the intersections from 2019-2022, which is not in alignment with what we are experiencing in the area. Average values are not enough to provide an assessment of the traffic and impacts the project will have in the area. Peak events, which are becoming more of a norm for Park City, shall be included and presented. The model shall align with data used by UDOT that shows many intersections are already failing during peak winter days. The increased peak volume of side streets not currently shown in the model are definitely a concern as well as the lower factors used in the model.

There are too many negative impacts that this project will have on our schools, recreation facilities, air quality, water constrains, traffic congestion, parks, etc. Overall, the Dakota Pacific project does not bring or provide anything positive to the community and I think that Dakota Pacific should develop the land per approved zoning or consider selling the land to the community.

Ruby Diaz

Park City