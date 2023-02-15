Letters, Feb. 15-17: Now Switzerland is cheaper

Regarding “Park City-area lodging projections soften“(Feb. 10): A major reason for the softening may well be the increasing cost and declining value of a Park City/Vail Resort ski holiday. As a 23 year part-time Park City resident and homeowner, with sadness, I now find it considerably less expensive with greater prospects for a good experience to take my family from the East Coast to the Alps next month to ski rather than to take them out to Park City. Swiss lift ticket prices and lift lines are a fraction of those at Vail Resorts. Airfare and related hassle are about the same. Comparable housing at Swiss resorts is about 10-20% less (dollar strength helps).

We love Park City, are invested there, but we and many in the middle class are being priced out of the ski season. All of us need to take a hard, long look at planning and value in Park City to conserve what is best and make it reasonably accessible.

Joseph Saba

Park City