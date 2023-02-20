Letters, Feb. 18-21: Charge tourists, not locals
I am a local here in beautiful historical Park City. My concern is Vail Resorts. I enjoy and prefer to ski at Park City Mountain. I used to go before work for an hour or so, or during a lunch break, or after work. I rarely ski on the weekends. Vail has taken that away from many of us locals.
When I ski it is generally not all day, usually a couple of hours. The reservation concept does not work for my type of skiing time or for other locals, as we need flexibility.
Please find a way to give locals a break, maybe a special pass if you’ve lived here seven-plus years and are a permanent resident and not a tourist or second-home owner. The canyons lot gets very full. And frankly I cannot afford an extra $25 daily parking fee and it is a huge inconvenience to park at Canyons. I used to ski four times a week.
Maybe charge an hourly fee without reservations needed?
This has been an amazing season.
You, Vail, it seems, are in it for the coin and not for the benefit of all to be able to ski. Please stop your focus on the tourists. We locals support our city. The tourists do not, aside from small businesses and hotels.
Charge the tourists, not the locals!
Jodi Storey
Park City
