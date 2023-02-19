Letters, Feb. 18-21: ‘Overwhelming majority’ oppose Dakota Pacific

After listening to Dakota Pacific’s project discussion, I want to take this opportunity to urge ALL COUNTY COMMISSIONERS to vote against this project. The developers knew exactly what all the zoning restrictions were on this property when they made the decision to purchase the land. Summit County has no obligation to insure the developers profit financially from their decision.

The commissioners represent the people of Summit County and the overwhelming majority of residents are opposed to this massive development. It is still a massive project EVEN though Dakota has scaled it back in response to community opposition. It is ridiculous to assume that the Kimball Junction area can handle a development with so many new residents. There is no guarantee that state funding can rework traffic issues that already are intolerable.

County commissioners can use this opportunity to say No to the unbridled development of Summit County. Let’s think about further demand on water, schools and services that a project like the Dakota proposal would require.

Once and for all, STOP DAKOTA PACIFIC!

Howard Kantor

Park City