Letters, Feb. 18-21: Tom Clyde is just the best

We just wanted to let you know we enjoy Tom Clyde’s columns very much and look forward to each one. He is just the best. His writing is excellent, highly entertaining and spot-on. Can his column be syndicated so it appears in the Wasatch Wave or Salt Lake papers? Probably not, but the folks in Wasatch County could learn a lot from him.

We love The Park Record. Thanks for all you do.

Suellen Winegar

Midway