Letters, Feb. 18-21: Yearning for old Deer Valley
I have been a season pass holder at Deer Valley Resort for 15 years. The level of service has declined continually since KSL Capital acquired it from the Sterns family and legendary indy car racer Roger Penske. They have increased the number of skiers per day. Lift lines are much longer. This season, many chairlifts have been closed for extended periods of time. The Deer Valley staff doesn’t exude the friendly, helpful attitude that the prior owners demanded.
It is really a shame. A once revered ski resort famous for its first-class service has gone downhill. Their reputation has suffered, which negatively reflects on Park City and local homeowners.
Many skiers are hopeful that Deer Valley’s owners listen to the many complaints registered over the last couple of years. Deer Valley is a national treasure that deserves much better management from their owners.
Bruce Taylor
Park City and La Canada, California
