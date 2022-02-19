Letters, Feb. 19-22: Development moratorium in Park City would come at high cost





Development moratorium would come at high cost

A development moratorium would deliver the final death blow towards increased housing affordability in Park City and reverse progress towards the city’s alleged climate goals. Rather than further restricting development, we should look to liberalize the city’s zoning code to encourage more missing middle housing. If the heavy hand of the government continues to forbid new housing from being brought online, demand will not be met and prices will continue to rise.

Closing Park City to new housing development will also lead to an increase in sprawl resulting in more in C02 emissions in addition to exacerbating our current labor shortages due to increased vehicle miles traveled for personnel at the ski resorts and other businesses. We can already see this happening in the Heber Valley, which is starting to resemble the Salt Lake Valley on bad inversion days in the winter as well as on high ozone days in the summer. All of this is a direct result of Park City not building enough housing types for all. A development moratorium would only speed up this trend by forcing other communities to accept our housing refugees, and we will pay the price both in terms of increased pollution and increased housing costs.

Micah Kagan

Kamas

*****

Vail Resorts is not committed to the community

Park City Mountain Resort COO Mike Goar’s guest editorial on Feb. 12 rings as hollow as his previous interviews with KPCW.

Mr. Goar states that PCMR visits this year-to-date are “similar to both the 2019-20 season and the 2018-19 season.”

He fails to state:

a) how “similar” they are (one might argue that a 20% difference is similar).

b) that both of the seasons of comparison opened with far more terrain available.

c) both of the seasons he cites were prior to COVID restrictions.

Mr. Goar also fails to note that almost every comparable resort had significantly more terrain open than any Vail Resorts property as late as mid-January. He also notes that, “We have not seen an increase in our resort daily peak visitation,” which is a meaningless metric to compare seasons when capacity is absolutely restrained by the capacity of the parking lots and of the lifts.

Let’s all be serious here. Anyone who regularly skis in Park City or drives around town knows that this season has been unprecedentedly busy. We are two months past the Saturday before Christmas, and the PCMR lot has filled to capacity on at least 34 of those days before 10 a.m. The traffic in town has been worse than I have ever seen in 10 years, and I suspect that means it is worse than it has been in history (with the exception of a few days for Sundance each year and for the Olympics in 2002).

Mr. Goar talks about Vail Resorts’ plans to increase lift capacity in the resort. While that may reduce the lift waiting times at a few bottlenecks, it will not reduce the major issues for our town.

Mr. Goar also makes the claim that “…we can’t do it alone. We need the community’s help. We need to work together to address the most critical issues we face.”

Vail Resorts’ commitment to the Park City community extends only as far as their annual net income goes. They are clearly not doing their part to help us, and we should feel no responsibility to help them or their shareholders.

Jeremy Buzzard

Thaynes Canyon

*****

Our democracy is under siege

At the recent National Republican Committee convention held in Salt Lake City, the leadership proclaimed that the Jan. 6, 2021, mob insurrection on the Capital Building in Washington was “legitimate political discourse.” Does the committee really believe that most Americans are so gullible to believe their rhetoric ? The whole world witnessed the riotous mob that stormed the Capitol, destroying property and lives in their wake.

Now after several months of investigation by the Jan. 6 bipartisan committee, and what they have made public after interviewing over 450 witnesses, we have some idea of how it was spurred by Trump and his allies. The whole world is anxiously awaiting the committee’s final report except for those who still believe there was widespread voter fraud and that the election was stolen from Trump!

What is equally baffling to most Americans is the seeming lack of transparency by the present Department of Justice. Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, remains an enigma. The Constitution states that congressional committees have the authority to issue subpoenas and, if ignored by the recipient, be sent to the Department of Justice for further adjudication. It has been over 60 days since the Jan. 6 committee sent Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, a subpoena he has refused to honor. The question remains why has Attorney General Garland not processed their request for an indictment in a timely fashion?

Lastly, we are hearing and seeing Republican-led state legislatures across this country pass laws that are designed to suppress voting rights that mainly affect Black and Latino citizens.

Democracy is under siege. Unfortunately, many Republican legislators are still under the spell of Trumpism. Maybe the recent comments by former Vice President Pence and Senate Minority Leader McConnell, denouncing that Trump’s actions to stop the smooth transition of power will help. The question remains when will the Republican Party become a party again that truly represents the welfare of its citizens rather than seeking the approval of Trump at the expense of telling the truth!

John White

Midway

*****

Community must not remain silent

I am writing today to express my deep concern for our Park City community. Education and public safety are two of the essential building blocks of a successful community and society. I was informed that last week someone drew a swastika in Josh Goldberg’s classroom. Josh is a history teacher at PCHS. In addition to this incident, Josh has documented nearly 50 cases of students in the Park City School District experiencing bigotry in the past few years.

I am asking all of us to speak up and express our collective dismay at the repeated incidents of bigotry — not just anti-Semitism — in the schools. As Albert Einstein once said, “If I were to remain silent, I’d be guilty of complicity.” I am also asking us to advocate for both anti-bias training, which does not involve curricular changes, and for a K-12 diversity curriculum. Our youth need to have compassion for others and feel empathy. These feelings are learned behaviors and our schools are a fantastic place to teach them to the children of our wonderful town.

Jimmy Berg

Park City