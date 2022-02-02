Letters, Feb. 2-4: Our actions can make a large impact in fight against climate change





Actions make a large impact

My family works hard to reduce our heat, environmentally and financially. We’re used to 65 degrees max during the day, when at home, and 57 at night. A dog/house sitter moved in for three days and three nights in late December. What an education! I guess she didn’t know that Ecobee thermostats are smartphone compatible? She of course had complete freedom to crank the heat to her desire, but I couldn’t wait to receive the Dominion bill for her 73-75 degree days and 68 degree nights. It seems the dog had a sustained sauna session.

The results? After close inspection to 2020 and 2021 bills during the same time period, considering several variables, the 2021 bill was approximately $22 higher due to those three days alone. An additional 0.2 Decatherms were burned, equivalent to 23 pounds of CO2 or 27 miles driven by an average car, or 233 pounds of CO2 and 266 miles driven if the three-day temperatures would have sustained for an entire month. My bill would have been approximately $333 vs. $113 for the month.

Over 70% of Americans believe that climate change is happening, most likely including the woman who cared for my dog and home. However, how many of us change our behavior? If 100 of my neighbors would also throw on a sweater and turn their heat to 65 and 57 for a month, that could equate to 20 Decatherms saved from natural gas usage, over $22,000 and 2,700 miles driven. For one month!

Mary Closser

Park Meadows

*****

Our community does not exist in a vacuum

In response to Mr. Brian George’s letter to the editor in the Jan. 26-28 edition: Thank you, Mr. George, for your service to our country. I agree with Mr. George’s statement that voting out of office the representatives of Park City who voted against the wishes of their constituents is an option, and I believe it should be exercised, as their action was most likely a result of choosing to adhere to their political party lines instead of the desires of their constituents.

The problem I see with Mr. George’s stance is that the Park City community does not exist in a vacuum where the choices of the local population, in this case to accept best practices for mitigating the spread and resulting devastation of COVID-19, are the sole concern here. I believe our local population for the most part accepts the mask mandate as a minor inconvenience which benefits our community. The reason a mask mandate is important to Park City is because the vast majority of people in our community each day are from elsewhere, and we have no idea how they would behave without direction.

I believe Park City locals, for the most part, don’t need handicap parking signs to realize that leaving a parking space in proximity to a building for the benefit of an individual that is physically challenged is the right thing to do, or laws stating that driving 60 mph down Main Street is wrong, or that moving to the left lane on the highway when a vehicle is on the right shoulder is the smart thing to do, or laws mandating giving the right of way to a fire truck. There are multitudes of examples where we obey laws for the benefit of the community. You take your trash can down to the curb on the night you are instructed to, right? My question is why is being asked to wear a mask for the benefit of our community is so difficult to accept. It most certainly is not because you don’t want to be told what to do. This is a question every individual should ask of themselves.

Rob Hodge

Jeremy Ranch