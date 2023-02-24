Letters, Feb. 22-24: It’s time to simply refuse

Since Dakota Pacific has again ignored the wishes of the citizens of Summit County by “soliciting ($?)” the support of legislators throughout the state and burying enabling legislation in a much larger and important bill, we now are faced with 3 choices:

Stop our resistance and let the development at Kimball Junction proceed unimpeded.

Wait until the next legislative session and hope that legislation can be rescinded.

Just say NO and refuse to issue the permits and deny the access to roads and utilities that would enable development to proceed.

This last approach, refusing to obey the law, will create a huge furor in the Utah Legislature and inevitably result in loud threats and legal action. During the course of that process the names of the people who introduced the legislation will be spotlighted, and their financial and personal relationships to Dakota Pacific will be prominently featured. If the legal action goes all the way through the courts, Summit County may very well lose. Or some other sort of settlement could result, such as Dakota Pacific selling the property to Summit County rather than facing further delays, costly legal action, and a further tarnished reputation. Or (gasp!) proceed with development according to the original zoning. When Dakota Pacific chooses to ignore the people of Summit County, it’s time for us to simply refuse to cooperate in any way!

Ken Miller

Park City