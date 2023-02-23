Letters, Feb. 22 -24: State control of local issues is appalling

My reaction to the Dakota Pacific proposal comes from two sources. First, I am a homeowner in Foxpoint. Second, I am very knowledgeable about local government planning and zoning, having just retired after 26 years as mayor of Shoreview, Minnesota, a community of 27,000 that is considered a premiere suburb and known for its recreational amenities. I was stunned to learn of the power play of the Utah Legislature to seize local control of a development that should be managed by Summit County and its residents. It appears that the justification for this move is to provide affordable housing. I am a strong advocate for affordable/workforce housing and served on the governor’s task force in 2002 — an outstanding effort by 23 communities to support each other as we provide regional solutions to housing accessibility for all.

This Utah state bill that removes local control will not have a significant impact on affordable housing because it only insists that 10% of the proposed housing units meet affordable standards. In Shoreview, we passed our own city policy that demands 10% of any proposal more than 20 units must be considered affordable. The state bill is a ruse! It is an excuse to get approvals for a development proposal that is too large for the site and will exacerbate traffic issues in Kimball Junction.

In the Twin Cities of Minnesota, we have regional governance through the Metropolitan Council and through a thorough analysis of available land, existing housing, and transportation availability, cities are provided with housing goals or quotas that need to be met with future comprehensive plans. This is the fair and equitable way to achieve affordable housing goals. All cities need to participate and work together to find solutions to housing issues that are critical to business success and employment solutions.

The concept of state control of local issues is appalling and must be rejected. As an elected local official, I’ve been listening to NIMBY objections for 45 years and I want to assure you that my objections are based on policy, not on the impact this project might have on my personal property.

Sandy Martin

Snyderville Basin