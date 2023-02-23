Letters, Feb. 22-24: Tourists will find easier destinations

Do outsiders see value in Park City? The metropolis of Hideout sees enough value in Park City that they want to annex us so their residents can buy bread!

The Utah state legislators do not seem to be as concerned about the value of Park City. You would think our ski resorts and proximity to the airport would provide value when Utah wants to attract tourists. What will happen when they create a blockade at the junction? The time from the SLC airport will go from 30 minutes to 180 minutes (approximately). When tourists realize how difficult it will be to get into and out of Park City they will find easier destinations.

That actually has pros and cons. If you live here that means less tourist son the ski slopes. If you are not involved in the tourist industry in Park City that sounds good. On the other hand, we may need to “skin up” up the mountains when the blockade keeps ski mountain employees from getting to work. It will also mean less in taxes for the state.

When the Legislature realizes this, they will seek another developer to help them out. Maybe they will write a bill that if you have a “white barn” that is not being used for milk production, a developer can take control of it and convert it to low income housing? After all they only have our best interest in mind.

Maybe it is time to see if the state of Wyoming is interested in annexing

us?

James Duebber

Snyderville Basin