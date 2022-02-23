Letters, Feb. 23-25: Blanket opposition to development is shortsighted





Blanket opposition to development is shortsighted

I’d like to comment on Park City and Summit County’s struggles and challenges with growth as it addresses approvals of future developments, especially affordable housing. I completely understand how the availability of water affects future development, but my main concern is what new future housing can be approved?Regardless of where, how many or the type of new development, there will be some percentage of the population opposing it. This is a big problem. However smart, appropriately placed or hidden … someone is going to complain. With each wave of new residents, there is a new “no more, close the door behind me” mentality. Where is it the county can address housing shortages? I understand opposing the Tech Center development, especially without mitigating traffic issues. But the other proposed, out-of-the-way developments? This is a crisis few residents appreciate. Once a community/town/city prices younger people out from being able to afford to live there, places die. Creativity, energy, vibrancy leaves … and what you’re left with is an affluent retirement community. And I get it, many would love for this to happen. But this is completely shortsighted. I haven’t even mentioned the importance of affordable housing for the service industry personnel. Without them, this town collapses. I don’t envy the county’s decision-making process, but this is why we choose leaders … to lead and make the tough decisions. And to all you anti-development people, get over it, and yourselves.

Dean Tutor

Hideout

What are we waiting for?

I read the article in The Park Record regarding discussions about consideration for a moratorium on development. It said the decision would be “controversial.” What controversy? This should have been done 10 years ago or more. A huge majority of residents would agree. A few developers and landowners (who mostly live out of town, and probably out of state) would disagree. So what. Let them build in their own back yards.

Let’s take a vote on it among residents … yay or nay for a development moratorium. Most votes win and decides.

Is there any debate on what the results will be?

Well then, what are we waiting for?

Scott Sherwood

Summit Park

Incidents require a serious response

Racial or anti-religious incidents at Park City schools require a prompt and serious response. The hiring of outside trainers to re-educate the innocents would be a waste of time and resources. In-house curriculum should address these subjects on an ongoing basis. Holding perpetrator(s) responsible for their actions is mandatory and should be swift and meaningful, appropriate to the age and intent of the guilty.

Howard Carrey

Snyderville Basin

A plan for all of Park City is needed

Letters published by Chuck Haggerty and Stephen Pohlman offered a laundry list of things wrong with the current plans for expansion and development of Deer Valley, and listed viable alternatives. How come the developers, who are supposed to be professionals at planning, didn’t offer these solutions?

Elsewhere in the newspaper, we read about the developer of the PCMR base area being anxious for the Park City Planning Commission to approve its plans.

There is no reasonable solution except to develop a Master Plan First (MPF) encompassing plans for both PCMR and Deer Valley. Nothing will get everyone to the table faster than a building moratorium until a master plan comes to life.

If Park City’s future development is done right, our town can garner international attention for doing things deliberately for the good of the town, its citizens and developers.

Please lobby for a Master Plan First.

Beth Souther

Deer Valley

Let’s learn and grow as a community

Park City Community Foundation is committed to continuing to foster a community where all members can feel like they belong. We are a diverse community and we see that as one of our biggest strengths. Anti-Blackness, antisemitism, bigotry and other forms of intolerance are once again making headlines in our community, and as an organization, we have nothing but contempt for these outrageous forms of hatred. They are an attack on decency and humanity and the very fiber that brings us together as a cohesive community.

Our goal is to have a safe and inclusive community for everyone, and that means acceptance for all religious faiths, cultures and races. It takes intentional work to ensure that everyone feels a genuine sense of belonging, especially community members who are Jewish, Black, Latino, Filipino, LGBTQ+, differently-abled, or part of any other minority group.

These latest incidents targeting Jewish and Black community members highlight why the city, the school district, the Community Foundation and many local businesses and organizations have made inclusion a priority.

The Community Foundation is proud to be a leader in work to advance equity and inclusion and, while we continue to make progress, it is long-term work and requires a cultural shift. It requires collaboration and vulnerability.

As a growing and increasingly diverse community, it’s important that we treat each other with respect and dignity. We also believe it’s critical to take actionable steps that increase the understanding of our diverse cultures and histories. For example, we have the opportunity to provide anti-bias education, including Holocaust education and discussions about racial inequities. That’s a positive thing for our children and for residents of all ages.

Next steps? We acknowledge the important role education plays in creating greater empathy and compassion, and we would like to offer support and resources to our schools. We would like to offer opportunities for inclusive conversations for the entire community so we can all listen and be heard. And we will work with community partners to come up with action plans that create a safer and more inclusive community. As a community, let’s learn and grow together.

Kristi Cumming and Karen Conway

Park City Community Foundation board chair and vice chair