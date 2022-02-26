Letters, Feb. 26-March 1: We don’t have the water to sustain more development





Shut off the faucet of development

Water is the land’s bank balance and the Wasatch Back’s reserve should be the on/off switch to development. No responsible household or business would continuously have a significant red bank balance. But the Wasatch Back water bank balance is now just that — “bath rings” of debt.

How do letters from pro-development or anti-moratorium stances not see the irony in calling for continuous development in light of the water shortage, while calling everyone else short-sighted — do they run their own companies or households with such reckless abandonment? I suggest their investors and bankers take a big second look at these risk profiles. May I also suggest y’all take a drive to the Jordanelle or Echo reservoirs, take pictures and try to explain to anyone this is not suicidal.

The Wasatch Back is a high-altitude desert environment and a lot of its people and local government official seem to have forgotten this, thinking we live in some luscious subtropical land with endless water. Let’s not delude ourselves anymore and continue down the path like places in Utah’s southwest or southern Nevada who could have their Colorado River taps turned off. As Robert Redford said, there is no further American Wild West to conquer, there are no further water supplies to conquer.

Many other Utah towns like Oakley, Ogden Valley, etc. have installed water moratoriums until their reservoirs or ground water levels regain sustainable levels and we should too. A halt to all development applications — from a new home, a housing development, hotel or office block until we have 3/4-full reservoirs and maintenance of such levels would be a good start.

Yes, traffic and over-development, etc., are also key issues many of us rail against. But without a sustainable water bank balance, the whole area is doomed and the game will be up.

The region can also begin mandated zero-scaping of “household” yards (not farms). That scary mandate word again doesn’t seem nonsensical when other arid areas in Arizona have such town planning, and won’t seem so scary against turning your taps on and having no water!

My esteemed friend Chuck Haggerty wrote of development in the area as “death by a thousand cuts.” Our water usage is well beyond this.

Paul Daniel

Pinebrook

*****

A closer look at where we’re heading

It’s great they are trying to improve the parking at PCMR, but they need to take a better look at where people are heading.

We, like many others, mostly local season pass holders, park at the underground garage. When we attempted to get to the garage last week we were turned away and forced to reroute completely around and get in line with the lower parking lot queue. Then we were directed to drive through the parking lot and exit by the handicap parking and into the entrance to the underground parking. This makes no sense. Let everyone who parks in the underground parking travel up 15th Street, this would eliminate a great deal of traffic from the most congested area. The same could work when exiting. The resort can email all underground parkers with the new route.

Hopefully this will help a little.

Bob Goldman

Jeremy Ranch

*****

PCMR is making a disingenuous claim

At a recent Park City Council meeting, Park City Mountain Resort COO Mike Goar told the officials, “I assure you the 47% increase in season pass sales does not equate to an increase in day visitors. It can, it can, on occasion. But as I’ve stated, that’s not what we’ve seen here in Park City.”

This repeats a disingenuous claim we have heard repeatedly from PCMR. We are not stupid; every Park City resident knows that the mountain has never been this crowded and chaotic.

How do you trust someone who repeatedly holds up a rock and tells you it is a chocolate bar?

I have no idea precisely how many people show up each day at PCMR or how they paid for their pass. I do, however, know what we all know: There are a crazy number of people fighting daily — not just weekends and holidays — for parking spaces, for a reasonable way to get to the slopes and for seats on popular lifts.

Every time I hear PCMR and Vail Resorts deny or minimize the enormity of this issue, I think: We just can’t trust what they say.

More than anything, that is the greatest loss of this season. We should all be in this together, and so far, we are not.

Bruce Kasanoff

Park Meadows

*****

Money and greed

The Park Record article about trail crowding being caused by locals should hardly be shocking. That a plan is being considered to do something about it is. Why not follow the example of our highway engineers and just build more trails? The obvious solution to congestion in restaurants is to build more of them. Likewise with housing, golf courses and ski resorts. Why look for real solutions when we already have a government that knows 10 pounds of crap can actually be forced into a 5-pound sack — tourists will still gladly visit our quaint little town, spend money and ignore courtesy, manners and decency. It really is our own fault that money and greed are the only regulations our planners respect.

Nick Wright

Canyons Village

*****

Olympics have been tarnished

Do we as a county and a city need to roll out the red carpet for the 2030 Olympic mania? The Olympics are not what they used to be back when Mitt was ringmaster. Sadly, despite the herculean efforts and dedication by some of the competitors. I do not see a great draw for the Games anymore; just look at the TV ratings!

Following Lindsey Vonn and Megan Rapinoe’s yawn-inducing anti-American rhetoric in Games of the recent past, I consider the Olympics to be not much different than the “take a knee” NFL or the Xi-conforming puppets of the NBA. While once a spotlight for patriotism and athletic prowess, the Olympic Games have degraded into platforms for North Korean and Chinese communist propaganda and a smoke screen to cover genocide and slave labor. Another determent to the Olympics is the display of ingratitude toward America by Eileen “Benedict Arnold” Gu, who has switched to the Dark Side and is on the roster for Team China. Gu is not the first turncoat, as Beverly Zhu and Ashley Lin, both American-born figure skaters who now compete for China as well.

Jen Hudak, a former Winter X Games gold medalist and Team USA freeskier, said in the New York Post, “She (Gu) became the athlete she is because she grew up in the United States, where she had access to premier training grounds and coaching that, as a female, she might not have had in China. I think she would be a different skier if she grew up in China.”

The gold on the Olympic brand is tarnished due to censorship, “wokeness” and denial of the human rights atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party. Unless there are major reforms initiated by the Olympic Committee it may be best for Summit County and Park City to avoid approving with silence and willful blindness by supporting such farcical pageantry.

Jerry Heck

Oakley

*****

A lot has changed over the years

I lived in Park City from the late ’70s to mid ’90s and loved it there, and still do in a nostalgic way. Every few years I go back to visit though most of my old friends have either moved away or passed away. Each time the cacophony of chaos and cars and crowds get a bit worse — it used to be that most people got their mail at the post office, a daily ritual where everybody knew everybody and it took five minutes to drive from there to Park Meadows.

OK, so I sound like an old fart — full disclosure: I am — but it was a great time to be a Parkite.

One thing I enjoy still is having The Park Record beamed to me electronically primarily because of the thoughtful and insightful contributions of Teri Orr and Tom Clyde on the state of everything.

Thanks and keep up the good work

Ross Bampton

Bend, Oregon

*****

The math doesn’t add up

I may not be that good at math, but something about the headline and the facts in the article about trail congestion just don’t add up. If locals make up 40% of the total volume of trail users, then simple math says 60% of the volume is not from locals. So, the 40% causes more congestion than the 60%? In that case, I will try to cause less congestion when I walk across the street past all the cars and Salt Lake City high school bike team vans parked along Trailside Drive because the parking lot is full, presumably from locals.

Lisa Fuller

Trailside

*****

Element of Deer Valley plan makes no sense

As I understand it, Alterra Mountain Company’s project was supposed to be simply developing the parking lots in front of Snow Park Lodge. But now, it is requesting Park City to abandon a portion of Deer Valley Drive West, essentially giving them the public roadways to expand their project further and gain more land.

There is absolutely no need to do this in order to make their redevelopment successful, but there is a major negative impact to the residents of our neighborhood, especially those of us who live here full time. Alterra’s proposal not only takes the public roadway, it creates a dead end at Snow Park, which will force at least an additional 1,000 cars every morning on Deer Valley Drive East and another 1,000 cars more in the afternoon. This certainly is in violation of Municipal Code 15-6-1: Protect “residential uses” and residential neighborhoods from impacts of “non-residential uses” using best practices, methods and diligent code enforcement. Homeowners will have to cross at least two traffic lanes to make a left turn out of our neighborhoods, with no planned traffic assistance despite this massive influx of cars onto Deer Valley Drive East.

Additionally, the current plan appears to create a multitude of safety issues by abandoning dedicated bike lanes on Deer Valley Drive East, replaced by sidewalks to be used by both bikers and walkers at the same time. This is a daily “accident waiting to happen.” The city encourages bike lanes. As a matter of fact, they have put new bike lanes on Park Avenue, so we should not allow bike lanes to be taken out on Deer Valley Drive where there is significantly more traffic.

This proposal makes no sense. The “circular” traffic as it is today is by far the safest and most efficient way to move traffic around Deer Valley Drive! Alterra can have a successful project without the land grab, which only causes safety concerns and headaches for the residents. City officials, please do not abandon part of Deer Valley Drive or the residents of Park City.

Bill Bloomfield

Solamere