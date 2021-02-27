Letters, Feb. 27-March 2: Push School District to adopt clean energy goals





District must strive for sustainability

The Climate Action Now (CAN) Club is very passionate about our future and the need to transition away from fossil fuels and change our overall reliance on them. There is a high level of carbon emissions in our atmosphere, and it’s causing significant harm to our climate — hotter temperatures, drought, stronger storms, larger wildfires, sea-level rise and more. Therefore, it’s critical for all sectors of society to stop burning fossil fuels and move to 100% clean, renewable energy.

School districts play a very important role in addressing climate change, as they are often major energy users within municipalities. That’s why we are asking the Park City School District (PCSD) to join the nationwide movement towards clean and renewable energy. CAN and our high school’s Earth Club are collaborating with Sierra Club and other community members to ask the district to make a 100% clean energy commitment. By committing to clean energy, PCSD has the chance to be the second school district in Utah to commit to 100% clean electricity by 2030, and phase out all fossil fuels by 2040 — by electrifying heating, cooking, transportation and cooling systems. The benefits include improving indoor air quality and health of students and staff, saving money (which can be reinvested into underserved students and classrooms), strengthening community resilience, enhancing learning opportunities in STEM and climate solutions and creating local jobs.

We expected PCSD to jump at the opportunity to join efforts and set an example as a climate leader, however, the district has yet to formalize a commitment and has stalled to bring our initiative forward for a formal board vote. To secure a commitment to 100% clean energy, we need your help: Please call the district at this number: 435-645-5600 or email your PCSD Board of Education member and ask that they vote yes in making a district-wide commitment to 100% clean energy. Park City and Summit County are taking huge strides to create a more sustainable future, it’s time for the Park City School District to join them.

Nina Serafin and Tess Carson

PCHS Climate Action Now Club

*****

Victory for Parkite

Park City resident Alex Schlopy, 28, qualified for the finals in slopestyle at “The Rev Tour at the Aspen Snowmass Open.” There were over 80 competitors at the event. I’m told there were smiles all over the mountain at his performance.

It is Schlopy’s first competition in six years. A former World Slopestyle Champion, X-Games Gold Medalist, Dew Tour Finals Champion and World Cup event winner, Schlopy fell off the map after narrowly missing the 2014 Olympic Team. His first significant result as a junior was at the Aspen Open when he was 14 years-old. It now comes full circle.

Alex’s story of spiraling into addiction and self-sabotage is well documented locally and in the national freeski press. This comeback has him grinning from ear to ear. The U.S. Ski Team knew his story and accommodated Alex with an entry into the event after having a personal meeting with him two months ago. Hats off to them!

Thanks to the Park City community for supporting him and helping him become a productive, clean, motivated person over the last few years cannot be adequately expressed.

Alex trains at Woodward and PCMR. His friends and family are all over town wishing him success in his “rebirth” into the world of competitive skiing.

Alex finished 12th in the finals after attempting difficult rail tricks in hopes of a top-five or podium finish. But, frankly, his qualifying for the finals is a win no matter what.

Todd Schlopy

Midway