Letters, Feb. 3-5: What’s in your mental health first-aid kit?

Throughout this unprecedented COVID event, we can find ourselves somewhat depressed, afraid, isolated and generally out of sorts. A recent article in Scientific American (February 2021 – A Psychological First Aid Kit) posits that the use of some very simple skills might help all of us ease the effects of this crisis on ourselves, as well as to help us ease the effects of this crisis on others.

Likened to a first aid kit as opposed to surgery, the strategy understands that there are many times in life when just a Band-Aid will do. And there are times when major medical help is called for. Many of us would offer medical first aid to anyone in an instant — probably because we have taken first aid classes and know what to do. However, most of us would be very unsure about what to do and how to address COVID-related mental health first aid issues.

So, here is a compilation of “Mental Health First Aid” thoughts from Scientific American:

• Talk to someone

• Get moving

• Find hope

• Reframe negative thinking

• Express gratitude

• Add mindfulness

• Get daily sunlight

• Write a letter to someone

• Help someone

• Try to engage

• Get outside

• Add structure to your day

What can you personally add to this list?

And, here is a compilation of my thoughts as a 30-year professional in the training industry:

• Pick one of these every day

• Think about it

• Do it

• Talk to someone else about it

We’re all in this together!

Steven Kanten

Pinebrook

Enough with the diatribes

Please place Tom Clyde’s column in the “Viewpoints” section of your newspaper or retitle it “A Democrat’s Stance.” I’m so weary of the political diatribes that writers feel entitled to impose. Wouldn’t it be refreshing if The Park Record would align with the old stewardship of presenting facts and allowing readers to decide for themselves?

Anne Farrell

Park City

Zero confidence

I read the story of the Summit County vaccine distribution with interest, but was dismayed at the inaccuracies and unsupported information provided by Health Director Rich Bullough.

The first statement that is ridiculous is “More persons that live in Summit County have been vaccinated in other counties than the other way around.” It is inconceivable that Summit County is updating the other 3,005 counties in the United States when we inoculate one of their residents, and neither are those counties providing similar information to Summit County. He should not make statements that are unsupported by facts.

The second statement that is contradicted by basic facts is that it would take at least through March for residents 70 and older to receive the first dose. Based on the last census, Utahns over the age of 70 make up less than 5% of the population, which means that there are about 2,000 seniors in that age group in the county. Based on his prediction that the county will receive upwards of 700 doses per week, this means that every of those seniors could be given a dose in less than three weeks, even if none of them had been vaccinated to date and that every single one signs up for a dose.

Finally, he stated that the number of non-county residents receiving the vaccine will be dramatically reduced in the coming weeks. As of Monday, the vaccine signup on the Health Department website only asks for a zip code, and unlike other counties in Utah, there is no statement of any kind that says that vaccines are for residents only.

The number of non-residents getting vaccinated in Summit County is troubling enough, but the lack of accurate information from the Health Director makes the matter much worse. Unfortunately, after reading this article in The Park Record, I have zero confidence that this pattern will change in any way in the coming months, and that permanent Summit County residents and the larger community will continue to be at risk while vaccinated visitors will return to their other residences with a generous gift from Summit County.

Loren Yager

Kimball Junction