Letters, Feb. 8-10: Enough with the pickleball already
Really Park City!? Pickleball? That’s what you are going fight about, attack people and want to spend tax dollars on? Not schools, roads, housing, water, open lands, parking or a myriad of other needs. Nope. It’s pickleball. I guess the mayor must play!?
FYI: IF it’s so needed, wanted and supported then it could be privately funded and supported. Somebody could buy three acres, build a complex and start their own business. Out by Home Depot, the park and ride by Richardson Flat, Kimball Junction, etc. Don’t really care where as long as it’s indoors and sounds mitigated.
Steve Richardson
Park City
