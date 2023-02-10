Letters, Feb. 8-10: Thanks for making Full Moon Snowshoe a success

The annual Full Moon Snowshoe at the McPolin Farm was once again complete with good neighbors, delicious food, and some very spirited snowshoers. This year there was plenty of great snow, beautiful misty moonlight, and some stimulating lunar trivia.

Special thanks to the Spencers of White Pine Touring for the loan of snowshoes and retracking the farm trails, to PC MARC for selling tickets, PCMC Building, Parks and Sustainability teams for cleaning, plowing, prepping the farm and delivering snowshoes, and chefs Dalton and Chris from PC Elite Private Chefs for the delectable chili dinner and outstanding cookies.

Credit to the community for making it another sold-out event at the farm. We hope to see you at the next event on June 17, “Your Barn Door is Open, YBDIO”, the annual bluegrass, BBQ, and barn tour event.

Finally, thank you to the Friends of the Farm committee: Heather Wasden, Rebecca Ward, Insa Riepen, Patricia Stokes, Jaelee Watanabe, Kristin Tabke and Kai Czajka and Devan Egan. This wouldn’t be possible without all of you.

Paige Galvin, McPolin Farm manager

Park City