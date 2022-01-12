Letters, Jan. 12-14: Politicians made roads less safe by scrapping safety inspections





Political leaders made roads less safe

Well, well, well. A very interesting article in the Jan. 8-11 Park Record: “Deadly year seen on Utah’s roads.” Humm. I’m sitting here, with my public health hat on, rubbing my chin pondering. Let me see if I have this right.

According to the article, 2021 was the most deadly year on Utah roads since 2002 and let’s blame it all on personal behavior and impaired drivers (actually a classic corporate safety cop-out). Our good-ol-boy Utah politicians forgot to point out that they actively worked to completely dismantle the state’s safety inspection requirement for most vehicles as a prerequisite for registration effective Jan. 1, 2018. Two years after that bold move (keep the government out of my personal affairs — it has no bearing on you) we see crashes, injuries and record fatalities. No correlation there — keep moving, nothing to see here.

Impaired drivers are dangerous enough. ANY driver (impaired driver included) behind the wheel of an unsafe vehicle (bald tires, bad brakes, cracked windshields, poor windshield wipers, no turn signals, etc.) has compounded the hazard. Could any of these 2021 fatalities have been avoided if the vehicle was in better operating condition? Do our political leaders, who chose to do away with annual safety inspections, carry any blood on their hands or dead bodies on their conscious? They should.

Dean Lillquist

Silver Springs

*****

I won’t mask up anymore

The Summit County Heath Department’s newest mask mandate is a joke. Were where you two weeks ago?

Christmas week money may have had something to do with it?

Also, I went to get a rapid test on Dec. 24, but guess what? Closed for Christmas — Summit County Heath Department has had their hands full, but it’s now over. We need to learn to live with the virus. Residents of Summit County have decided already how THEY want to handle this pandemic.

There is no way I’m using a mask, I’m fully vaccinated and had COVID. Its over, people.

Andrew Roby

Samak

*****

Mask mandate harms children

In the wake of the Sundance cancellation, Summit County has issued a 45-day mask mandate. According to the Health Department, this decision was made due to an overwhelmed hospital capacity, growing cases and limited workforce in critical services like snow removal. This mandate requires a mask at all indoor places, including our schools. I have two children in a local elementary, and because they do not wear masks, they will not be able to attend school for the next six weeks.

Yes, I know. It is our choice to not send the children to school with a mask requirement. We are making this decision because my kindergarten daughter can classify everyone in her grade based on their mask status. We are making this decision because my first-grade son was told by his classmate he was going to die because he does not wear a mask. This is how children interact with each other now. It’s not right. We have infected their minds, and the psychological damage is real.

It’s time to teach our children resiliency. Not virtue signaling with a post on Instagram, but true resiliency to adversity. Teach them to eat healthy and stay active so their bodies are prepared to fight disease. Teach them the air is not toxic and fear is not a virtue. Most importantly, their biggest concern when they are young should be trying to figure out how to be kids.

For the leaders of our community, I implore you to reconsider the mask mandate for our children. This broad stroke decision was designed for Main Street, where a daily influx of tourists makes it difficult for our town to handle spikes in infection. The children in our community are not the source of the problem, but this policy is coming at their expense. Our town can survive if rising cases makes snow removal services a little slower. We cannot survive if we continue to sacrifice the development of the next generation.

Brian George

Prospector

*****

Fest isn’t honoring commitments

The Sundance Film Festival is not honoring its commitments to day ticket purchasers for the days of Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

Day ticket packages were previously available (and we so purchased) for those dates for $100 each. They enabled attendance in person or online for various films.

Since last week, when in-person attendance was canceled due to COVID, purchasers of day packages were advised to go online and purchase new day packages which would permit online viewing for the duration of the festival.

However, upon attempting to “repurchase” the day packages for online viewing for Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, we (and presumably all other) day package purchasers were advised that online viewing will be available for dates through Jan. 26, but not for the 27th and 28th.

Why? We cannot say other than this was a decision clearly made at the top by some unscrupulous person(s) who don’t much care about honoring commitments. We are advised that online viewing will be available for industry and press participants on the 27th and 28th, but not for those who previously purchased day packages for those days.

Other than just eliminating the day packages from our Sundance account, no mention has been made as to Sundance’s intentions regarding refunds or other alternative viewing options.

Outrageous!

Paul and Barbara Schwartz

Solamere

*****

This is the tip of the iceberg

Tom Clyde’s recent column was spot on.

And this all before the Jordanelle, Heber and surrounding developments have barely begun. With the amount of homes and condos being built, you’re talking thousands more potential skiers and borders.

Somehow most people think most of these homes are out of town and therefore those owners and guests will not be impacting town as much as in town condos and homes. Look at any of the advertising for everyone of these developments and the key selling point is the quick access to Park City. Those selling points and the quick access should be a monstrous red flag to all the planners from the city and county. And if everyone thinks that all of those winter enthusiast will be going to Deer Valley, well think again — Deer Valley doesn’t have snowboarding so any of those families who have even one snowboarder in their group will be making their way to Park City Mountain Resort. And at night, even if it’s only once a trip, those same owners and guests are going to want to make their way into downtown Park City, for dinner and shopping. So this is just the tip of the melting iceberg when it comes to crowds.

Bob Goldman

Jeremy Ranch