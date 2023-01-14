Letters, Jan. 14-17: Hold High Valley Transit accountable
In response to the Jan. 10 article “Park City parking problems mount,” I would like to offer that this highlights the failure of High Valley Transit. If it were convenient to use the system, maybe we wouldn’t have a parking problem.
There are three large park-and-ride lots located at Jeremy Ranch, Ecker Hill, and Kimball Junction. Why is it that there are no express buses that service Park City Mountain resort? Park City Transit does provide great express service to Kimball Junction, on its white route, but skips Park City Mountain.
An express bus, especially in the morning and afternoon hours, from our underutilized park-and-ride lots would provide a quick means for all of those trying to get to work, without making the dozen or so stops required on the 101 Spiro local route. I tried the 101 Spiro several times through the holidays, when we lost our employee parking, and found the buses unreliable and overcrowded. I understand it’s the holidays and with that comes crowds, but while that is no surprise to me, it should also be of no surprise to High Valley Transit.
I’ve tried High Valley since the holidays a couple of times, thinking maybe they’ve gotten their act together without the crowds, and found the same disorganization. One rather rude employee offered that the reason for the delay was because the mountain was so crowded, but on arrival at the mountain I found it pleasantly empty.
We read a lot about the lack of affordable housing in Park City, consequently many people make the not unreasonable commute to Salt Lake City. Why not make that commute easier with faster public transportation available right when they exit the interstate.
High Valley Transit needs to be held accountable to provide services that those in our community need.
Todd Landis
Park City
