Letters, Jan. 28-31: Great skiing during Sundance

For all the negativity locals give Sundance, this year was very different. I had reasons to go into town every day since the festival started. Other than some traffic heading from Park Avenue to the traffic circle and the Main Street area, I have not experienced any bad traffic. To the contrary, traffic to the ski resort was almost nonexistent. There was much less traffic than a normal non-Sundance ski week.

If you didn’t take advantage of skiing this week, you missed some of the best skiing and empty mountain runs of the season.

Now, this is different from previous festivals, but if it’s a sign of the future, plan to say in town next year and take advantage of this time period.

And for the rest of this year’s festival, get out and have fun.

Robert Goldman

Park City