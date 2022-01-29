Letters, Jan. 29-Feb. 1: Park City ski patrollers are grateful for the community’s support





Grateful for community’s support

On behalf of the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA), we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Park City community for its overwhelming support throughout our negotiations with Vail Resorts. The outpouring of love from this town over the last year and a half has been a profound affirmation of our efforts. You never failed to cheer us on and, when the going got rough, this enthusiasm helped carry us forward.

To the businesses and private citizens who reached out asking how to help, to everyone who gave us a honk during our rallies and a thanks on the mountain, to all who shared our message, and to those who were able to donate to our solidarity fund, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are overwhelmed by your generosity. With a ratified contract in place, we will now develop a plan for directing your donations to support local charitable causes and ongoing PCPSPA efforts for which you originally contributed.

We are honored to provide you — our friends, neighbors and coworkers — with a safe skiing experience under a contract which steers us toward a sustainable livelihood. Thank you all for showing up for us and for manifesting the caring nature of our small town. We look forward to seeing you on the slopes!

Brian Spieker, Kate Foley, Cole Valentino, Patrick Murphy, Lee Moriarty, Katie Woodward and Kyle Gronset

Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association executive board

*****

Rights of the individual vs. society

I don’t see any letters in support of our Legislature’s remarkable decision to ignore local health departments regarding masks. I’ve written the following letter regarding individual “rights” to our representative:

Dear Rep. Kohler,

Regarding the termination of mask requirements, many others have voiced opinions on that. This letter is different.

I am writing to ask how you voted regarding termination of mask mandates. I shall not write about public health benefits. Regardless of how you voted, I would like you to answer my question about whether wearing masks is an individual choice. People in the Senate have claimed that most people will wear masks but they have the “right” of individual choice. You, as a legislator, have an ongoing responsibility to decide where individual rights end and the rights of society begin. That’s what I learned in school was the definition of the social contract. As a society, we have determined that drinking to excess and driving is not in the best interests of all citizens, even if many cases of driving drunk do not result in bodily harm. Driving drunk is not an individual freedom. Is there any difference between this limitation on individual behavior and a limitation on the freedom of people to be mask-free in public, even as an asymptomatic carrier of COVID? This disease is potentially fatal to individuals who cannot be vaccinated. If there is a difference, please explain it to me.

Oz Crosby

Park Meadows

*****

Respect Olympians’ accomplishments

As we head into the final stretch towards the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, please remember that most of our athletes will not come home with a medal. Most of our athletes are not medal contenders. But ALL of our athletes have worked many, many years to earn a spot on the Olympic team. That is an honor in and of itself, and worthy of your respect.

Ellen Sherk

Old Town