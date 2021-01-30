Letters, Jan. 30-Feb. 2: We’re all in the fight against COVID-19 together
All in this together
Thanks to all who have volunteered to staff the Summit County COVID vaccine clinic at the film studio site. I was “lucky” to be scheduled early in the process due to some preexisting conditions and received my shot yesterday. The process flowed smoothly and I was impressed with the friendliness of the volunteers doing the work. It took about an hour from arrival to departure. The shot itself was no different than any flu shot I’ve received over the last 30 years. The drive-thru experience was unique and efficient. Thanks again to everyone who is donating their time to get this job done. We’re all in this together.
Rick Anderson
Park City
