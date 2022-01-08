Letters, Jan. 8-11: Vail Resorts should value the Park City community over profits





Community over profits

I read with great interest the recent “Park City ‘duplicating’ Vail” article in The Park Record. Having skied at Vail a few years ago with a group of friends I could really relate. I have always heard how great Vail was for skiing but getting to the slopes (and back) is another story. We started our journey after parking in one of those mega-metered underground parking structures. Lots of walking was involved just to get to the base of the mini city center. Once there you wander by all kinds of shops, follow any signs you may see and hope you will end up at the slopes. The scale at Vail is on a whole different level than Park City Mountain Resort, and I felt happy that our access at PCMR was so much easier and the views weren’t so compromised.

It is apparent that Vail Resorts wants the current parking lots built out into what they perceive to be a tremendous improvement to the resort. That probably is true for developers and investors but I really doubt many of the locals feel that way. Along with their “Epic promise,” I think they should also have a “locals promise” that focuses on preventing the fantastic views of the mountains from being destroyed and keeping access to the slopes for skiers and visitors as easy and unfettered as possible. Currently developer PEG Companies seems to be trying to ram their project through with a threat of a lawsuit if it doesn’t get approved. That is very unfortunate and the Planning Commission and City Council should remain firm in making this project have the best possible outcome for everyone.

I feel the current proposal by PEG is definitely not in the interest of the people of Park City or the Synderville Basin.

Larry Hardebeck

Snyderville Basin

*****

Happy trails to foundation’s leader

Due to relocating from Oakley to Silver City, New Mexico, Tom Noaker has stepped down as president of South Summit Trails Foundation, a position he has held since 2015. Tom saw that the Kamas Valley was lacking in recreational trails, and it was his passion for trails that drove him to become one of the founding members of the foundation. Together with several other Oakley residents who shared Tom’s love for trails, the foundation slowly transformed from an idea to a reality.

Tom was one of the biggest driving forces behind the foundation and led the organization to the construction of six new trails in the valley by the end of 2020. Tom personally assisted in the creation of every trail currently managed by South Summit Trails, and led countless volunteer work days to make sure the trails remained in top shape for community enjoyment. A consistent advocate, Tom became the voice for others in the valley who share a love for trails. He tirelessly attended local, county and state meetings to make sure a pro-trails voice was heard. Tom helped bridge communications with both nonprofit and governmental entities to facilitate the trail foundation’s goals by pushing forward new initiatives and helping to fundraise.

Quite simply, the South Summit Trails Foundation would not be where it is today without his contributions. We want to thank Tom and acknowledge his gifts of time and talent, which will benefit the residents of the Kamas Valley for generations to come. We wish Tom and his wife Nan Chalat Noaker all the best in their new adventures in New Mexico, where you’ll probably find Tom exploring the Gila National Forest on his bike. We love you, Tom Noaker, thank you!

We are excited to announce the appointment of Corey Curwick Dutton as president of the foundation. Corey has been a board member and secretary of the foundation since 2018, and has been instrumental in the growth and operations. We are so glad Corey accepted this position, and we can’t wait to see how her leadership carries South Summit Trails into 2022 and beyond!

Carly Coyle

On behalf of South Summit Trails Foundation board of directors