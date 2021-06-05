Letters, June 5-8: Hideout’s proposed town center isn’t without risks





Put an end to annexation, Hideout residents

Voters in the little town of Hideout are now deciding if the town should go forward with annexation of the disputed land in Summit County.

Voter information packets have been sent out to registered voters. You can find a copy at hideoututah.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Voter-Information-Pamphlet-FINAL.pdf .

I want to focus on one specific thing. Council member Chris Baier writes: “Opponents of the Silver Meadows Annexation have never disputed the value Hideout would gain through the development of its new Town Center there.”

This simply isn’t true. Opponents have been cautioning the annexation’s potential for being a massive liability all along.

Hideout has been touting the preliminary economic studies it commissioned, and summarize results as very pro-annexation. There are a lot of assumptions being made in the report.

Hideout’s own traffic study says that the new development should not expect to divert any traffic from major roads like S.R. 248. They ran simulations and concluded traffic diversion was negligible!

Perhaps more importantly, it won’t be the only commercial space. In fact, the Market grocery store is being built just outside of Hideout and will be much easier to access. This will certainly pick up most of the commercial traffic off of S.R. 248.

For Hideout’s plan to work, it needs a new access road to the development. As a reminder, Park City was unable to get UDOT to agree to a similar access road to S.R. 248 from Richardson Flat. Why would Hideout succeed here?

Baier has said “nice guys finish last” and is clearly taking that approach in the voter pamphlet. As Park City Mayor Andy Beerman said: “Treat others how you like to be treated.” Perhaps Hideout can solve these problems without alienating all of its neighbors and causing predictable misfortune.

Hideout residents should vote no on this craziness.

Steve and Rossana Sauls

Kamas

Education was enhanced

Thank you to these local businesses and educational supporters for making our Park City High School “Adventure PE” class extra special this semester:

• Vail Resorts/Park City Resort for staying open the entire season

• Park City Escape Room for letting us demo a new escape

• Park City Golf Club for giving us a special deal on the driving range and putting green

• Mountain Trails Foundation for guest speaker Lora and trail maintenance expertise by Rick and crew

• Storm Cycles for a basic bike maintenance clinic and two demo bikes

• Park City Ice Arena for an affordable adventure

PCHS Adventure PE students had a great year due to your generosity!

Susie Graves-Henneman

Park City High School teacher

Law firm stepped up during COVID

I would like to acknowledge the unseen contribution of Jones Waldo, a Utah law firm with an office in Park City, for its contribution to our community’s COVID-19 response.

Beginning in March 2020, when we were organizing our first public health orders, Summit County realized that it needed to provide indigent defense for individuals subject to involuntary quarantine orders. These are civil health orders for which a person has the right to due process of law and the right to be represented by counsel.

I contacted local attorney Chris Hadley and asked if Jones Waldo would be willing to provide such services in Summit County, if and when needed.

Jones Waldo readily agreed to provide this service and we entered into a contract; first, for free services and, if time commitments were demanding, for services at a highly reduced rate.

These services ultimately have never been needed. It is appropriate at this stage of the pandemic to acknowledge Jones Waldo’s commitment to our community and their ready availability to serve in the response.

On behalf of our justice system and our public health response, thank you.

Margaret Olson

Summit County Attorney

Not the balanced future we were promised

Is PEG’s application to develop the base of PCMR a legitimate blend of past approvals and current code, or is it simply cherry-picking of the developer’s liking? The planning commissioners will have the final say – we must ask that they apply sound judgment and answerable rulings whenever the time comes to render their final verdict.

Meanwhile, as city staff become one with the developer, they propose to reduce parking by 1,100 stalls, and over time abandon another 400, thus saving the developer tens of millions of dollars (between $50 million and $75 million at today’s underground parking costs). Sanctioning this handout is city staff’s strategy to expand mass transit to move people in and out with public sector investment and federal grant money.

Subsidizing commercial projects of this size with public funds, as this does, simply adds fuel to the fire of overblown commercialization. A good intention gone bad you might say, but one that grows the gulf between an affordable lifestyle for residents, and the luxury trappings for visitors.

Residents have been promised a more balanced future and this is not it.

Clive Bush

Old Town