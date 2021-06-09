Letters, June 9-11: Let Hideout have the land it wants
Let Hideout take the land
Regarding the Hideout annexation, who cares about some hideous suburb built on toxic open wasteland next to a freeway? Park City should be ecstatic about getting rid of this acreage. Why not add the hazardous waste site we want to build right next to their new town center?
Nick Wright
Canyons Village
A send-off for PCHS seniors
I would like to send a HUGE shoutout to the Park City High School PTSO! They worked endlessly on getting donations and organizing the event for the seniors to enjoy their final night together after graduation, at the Basin Rec. It was absolutely incredible! So many activities for the seniors to enjoy along with tons of raffles prizes and lots of cash! It was in danger of being canceled due to a lack of volunteers but, somehow, the PTSO was able to get enough at the last minute and was able to pull it off! What an experience for the seniors on their last night together!
Sylvia Hebert
Trailside
Clubhouse is grateful
May was National Mental Health Awareness Month, and it was wonderful to see so many resources highlighted in our community by The Park Record and Connect Summit County. The Summit County Clubhouse is one of the free resources shared and provides free support for adults in Summit and Wasatch counties who struggle with mental health issues. During the day, Clubhouse members can continue education, explore employment opportunities and socialize as they integrate back into our community. In fact, more than half of the Clubhouse members have been able to obtain or maintain employment with the support of Summit County Clubhouse. A special thank you to Pat and Tom Grossman and the Park City Community Foundation for making possible the generous donation of a permanent home for the Clubhouse in Highland Estates. Renovations are taking place and we’re excited for everyone to see the home when completed! For renovation updates and if you’re willing and able to donate, please see summitcountyclubhouse.org.
Lana Youngberg
Summit County Clubhouse board member
